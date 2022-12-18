After win, Josh Allen borrows phrase from Dolphins coach's T-shirt: 'I wish it were colder'

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't blink when asked by the NFL Network postgame crew about the weather conditions, as snow fell on the set on the sideline at Highmark Stadium.

“This is nothing. I wish it was colder. More snow," he said.

How do you handle this? It's cold out here!Josh Allen: "This is nothing, I wish it was colder. I wish it was colder."#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wQhVmZrN08 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) December 18, 2022

Gee, that sounds like a familiar phrase. Like it should be a T-shirt.

Sure enough, it was on a T-shirt. Worn by Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for practice Wednesday amid all the talk about how the Dolphins were going to deal with the elements.

Mike McDaniel wearing a “I wish it were colder” shirt. Troll god confirmed. pic.twitter.com/tQzfN7kz2H — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 14, 2022

After the game, McDaniel said the elements were not a factor in the Dolphins' loss: “I know a lot of people would like to make it about the weather but our team never did. It was cool for you guys to talk about but it was more about the football.”

If McDaniel was trying to troll the Bills and the media questions about the weather, Allen appears to have walked away with the victory, and the last laugh.