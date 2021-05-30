After up-and-down rookie season with Bills, A.J. Epenesa ready to compete

"It got to the point to where it was really just go to work and then go home in my apartment, and then we were not allowed to see any of our teammates. I'd play some video games, talk to my parents and talk to people on the phone, because that was really what we were limited to do at the time.

"Family's a big thing to me, so being able to see my family was something I wanted to do really bad, but Covid restricted all of that. They were able to travel to some away games in other states that allowed them to come and participate. But they didn't get to come to too many like they did in college."

It wasn't until late December, just before the regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins, when Epenesa began to notice a positive impact from the weight gain. It was around that time that he also noticed improvement in his play.

Epenesa played in 14 games as a rookie, with one start, in the Jan. 3 victory against the Dolphins. He finished the regular season with 14 tackles (three for loss) and a sack that came against the Los Angeles Rams in the third game of the season. He also had a pass defense.