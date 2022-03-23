After two-year tour through AFC East, Shaq Lawson happy to be back with Bills

Miami traded him to Houston almost exactly a year ago, and then before the start of the 2021 season, Lawson was traded again – this time from Houston to the New York Jets.

“It wasn't really humbling. It was just, you got to find the right situation for me,” Lawson said. “At Miami, I was really out of position, so I got traded from there. In Houston, things didn't work out and stuff like that, so that's how that ended up playing out. Everything happens for a reason ... for me to get back over here and be a Buffalo Bill, so I just kept it all in God's hands.”

Lawson will be reunited with more than just McDermott and Frazier with the Bills. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is also back with the team. Like Lawson, he left after the 2019 season, but he’s stayed close with several of his current and former teammates.