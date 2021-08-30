After surviving Covid, Ike Boettger heats up battle for time at guard

The Bills were impressed last season with Boettger’s intelligence and quick recognition of defensive fronts in helping center Mitch Morse with line calls.

“I think it really started developing for me when I started playing some center a couple years ago when I was in practice,” he said. “Ever since then when I’m looking at a defense and diagnosing things, it’s gotten a lot better. So I think that was huge. We just talk a lot, whether it’s in the locker room or outside the building, about football stuff and looks. Guys are watching film and see different things and we all talk. We’re trying to see everything through the same lens. Then when we get up there if I see it first, I mean Mitch has given me the greenlight – help me out if you see something, then we can make the right calls.”

Whether the Bills are good enough at starting guard with the duo of Ford and Feliciano remains a question. Ford, a former second-round pick, has more athletic talent than Boettger. But if Ford or Feliciano falters, Boettger could get another chance to start.

He’s a big body, and he thinks his playing time from last year has helped him read defenders better.