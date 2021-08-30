After surviving Covid, Ike Boettger heats up battle for time at guard

Ike Boettger’s bid to challenge for a starting job on the Buffalo Bills’ offensive line hit a detour, but the 26-year-old guard said he’s bouncing back from his bout with Covid-19.
And he thinks the experience of starting 10 games for the Bills last season is helping him a lot in his third training camp with Buffalo.
“Missing that first couple weeks of training camp and I’m just kind of getting back in the swing of things,” said Boettger in an interview last week. He missed a little more than a week of practices at the start of camp after surviving Covid-19.
Boettger didn’t have the kind of severe symptoms that landed fellow offensive lineman Dion Dawkins in the hospital at the start of camp. But Boettger said battling the virus was no joke.
“You work out all offseason very hard,” he said. “I wouldn’t recommend doing two weeks of absolutely nothing and then jumping into training camp. My symptoms weren’t crazy. But I came back from them, and it’s taken a bit to get back into the swing of things. I’m working every day and resting and eating properly and doing all the things I can off the field to help my performance on the field.”
Boettger refused to say whether he has been vaccinated.
“I’m going to keep that to myself,” he said.
His experience shows that any player who contracts Covid during the season is unlikely to have a quick return to peak performance.
“It’s just fatigue and sleeping,” Boettger said. “I have two young kids at home, so I’m obviously taking care of them as well. There’s really no rest during the day. But getting 9-10 hours of sleep a day and really eating properly I think helped me a lot. And taking the right supplements to get my body back to being able to be out here to perform as a professional athlete. That’s a lot to ask, especially after taking that much time off really just sitting at home. Because there’s not a lot of physical activity you can do to battle it. I tried for a couple days, and I’m like there’s not any way I’m going to fight through this. That’s what I tried to do. Just shut it down. Now I’ve slowly ramped it back up and tried to get better every day.
“I felt very weak, especially that first week,” Boettger said. “Like I said, it slowly has come back to me. My conditioning is not where it was obviously before I got it. But my first practice back to now is 100 times better. So I do see the improvement, and that’s very encouraging. I continue to do all the right things and know eventually it will pop through for me. But it has taken a little longer than I expected.”
Boettger clearly has bounced back in time to make a battle of the Bills' starting right guard position with Cody Ford. The two split time in the exhibition finale against Green Bay Saturday.
Ford started and played 22 snaps. But Boettger rotated with Ford and played 21 snaps. The other four offensive line starters all played 43 snaps, into the third quarter, before giving way to the second stringers.
It's possible a Ford-Boettger rotation could become the plan to open the regular season.
Boettger’s emergence last season helped rescue the Bills from injuries. He moved into the starting lineup after Ford went down with a knee injury. The former undrafted Iowa Hawkeye made his first career start in the Week 7 game at the New York Jets. With the exception of one game, he started straight through the three playoff games.
“Ike did a great job,” General Manager Brandon Beane said in the spring. “He showed it wasn’t too big for him, and really played some meaningful minutes down the stretch for us, and was a big part of our run to that AFC championship game.”
The 6-foot-6 Boettger said he's at 315 to 320 pounds, about 5 pounds lighter than last year. He said his 10 starts from last year didn’t make him think he was “starter material” going forward in his career.
“I don’t think I ever really felt that accomplishment,” he said. “In my mind, I’m not the player I need to be or want to be, especially right now. I know I have the potential to be a much better player. Like this offseason, I wasn’t like I’m going to be a starter. That’s not how my mind works. I’ve taken that mindset before and it’s never turned out well for me. ... I just don’t’ work as hard. So I just want to keep that chip on my shoulder and have that mindset.”
The Bills were impressed last season with Boettger’s intelligence and quick recognition of defensive fronts in helping center Mitch Morse with line calls.
“I think it really started developing for me when I started playing some center a couple years ago when I was in practice,” he said. “Ever since then when I’m looking at a defense and diagnosing things, it’s gotten a lot better. So I think that was huge. We just talk a lot, whether it’s in the locker room or outside the building, about football stuff and looks. Guys are watching film and see different things and we all talk. We’re trying to see everything through the same lens. Then when we get up there if I see it first, I mean Mitch has given me the greenlight – help me out if you see something, then we can make the right calls.”
Whether the Bills are good enough at starting guard with the duo of Ford and Feliciano remains a question. Ford, a former second-round pick, has more athletic talent than Boettger. But if Ford or Feliciano falters, Boettger could get another chance to start.
He’s a big body, and he thinks his playing time from last year has helped him read defenders better.
“Absolutely,” he said. “Once we get to the season, I think that’s going to be huge. Even from when I started starting last year to the end of the season, the things I would pick up on from those 10 games was pretty massive. That was just watching multiple games and talking to other linemen I know around the league that have played those guys in recent weeks that I would see on film. Just reaching out to them and like, ‘You got any giveaways that they had?’ A lot of those guys take notes and would share it.”