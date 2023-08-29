For months, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has emphasized that there are many, many steps he must take as he continues to recover.

On Tuesday, he took the next. Hamlin has made the Bills' 53-man roster, a source confirmed to The Buffalo News. The news isn't surprising given Hamlin's performance in this preseason and last season prior to his cardiac arrest. Instead, it confirmed that he is continuing to progress without setbacks as he works his way toward the regular season.

Hamlin's first time in a game since his emergency came Week 1 of the preseason against the Indianapolis Colts. He tallied three tackles, starting with a stop on fourth-and-1.

Hamlin has been candid about each step of his journey, even while noting in late July that there are times he wishes it could be more private. Still, he's found a larger purpose in sharing what it's been like.

“I honestly would love to do this whole process under a rock getting myself together and then pop back out when I feel like my best,” Hamlin told Buffalo media during training camp. “But I think there’s strength in going through a process in front of everybody’s eyes.

“It shows vulnerability and shows strength, shows perseverance, and that’s things I would love to stand for.”