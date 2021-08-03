After praise from Aaron Rodgers, Jake Kumerow focuses on securing Bills' roster spot

Kumerow was waived by the Bills on Christmas Eve, just five days after his 22-yard touchdown against Denver, his lone target of the season. He knows how harsh the business side of the NFL can be, and doesn’t seem to harbor any ill will. He even looks at it now as full circle. He was claimed off waivers by the Saints on Christmas, and eventually signed a reserve/futures contract back with Buffalo in late January of 2021. He’s fine with all that, too.

“I just have to look at it in a positive manner,” he said. “As long as you’re in the league somewhere, it’s never a negative situation. As long as I’m out here playing, doing my thing, I’m happy.”

That approach stands out to his teammates and coaches. Head coach Sean McDermott values players who he believes connect the locker room. When Kumerow was gone, he felt it. So bringing him back for training camp was meaningful.

“His road has been rocky to this point. I can tell you this, though: When he left towards the end of the year last season, he was missed,” McDermott said Tuesday. “Just in the locker room, the vibe of the team, and so to have the chance to get him back here was a big opportunity for us.”