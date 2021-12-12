After no running back carries in first half, Bills adjust but come up short

It wasn’t that the running backs had no touches in the first half. Allen threw to Devin Singletary four times in five plays to start the game. Singletary caught three of those; the fourth one was batted down. Neither Singletary nor fellow running back Matt Breida had a carry in the first half. Allen had all the team’s rushing yards, with 43 yards on four carries.

Singletary’s first carry of the game was a 29-yard run in the third quarter. It came on first-and-10 from the Buffalo 19. The Bills went 81 yards in nine plays on that drive, with Allen eventually running in an 18-yard touchdown.

Singletary finished with 52 yards on four carries. Breida had 12 yards on three carries, though one of those was losing yards on a fake punt. Running back Zack Moss was a healthy scratch.

McDermott didn’t expand on the decision not to hand it off to either running back in the first half when asked.

“I’ll just leave it at I liked what we did in the second half, mixing it up. I felt Coach Daboll did a good job there,” he said.

It opened up things for the rest of the offense as well, particularly against a formidable Buccaneers pash rush. Allen was sacked three times Sunday -- all in the first half.