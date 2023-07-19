It’s not unusual for NFL players to tell Von Miller that they’ve watched his highlights. The Buffalo Bills’ pass rusher and Future Hall of Famer has years and years of film that any peer could learn from.

But for Bills teammate Kingsley Jonathan, the analysis was a little different.

Jonathan, 25, was watching Miller, now 34, not just for techniques, but to learn football in general.

“I was living on YouTube,” he said. “I was just watching YouTube clips after YouTube clips.”

Born in Nigeria, Jonathan moved to the United States near the end of 2014. At that point, even as a teenager, he had never played football before, or even seen a game in person.

Basketball was his sport. But once Jonathan saw football for the first time, he was hooked.

“I just picked it up. I fell in love with it,” he said. “And then I just dove all into it – studying it and learning more about it.”

A path to the Bills’ 53-man roster will be a challenge for Jonathan, given the depth at the position and the playmakers that the Bills have invested in through the draft and free agency.

Still, Jonathan is no stranger to unusual paths, and he’s embracing the next steps. He’ll pick up new techniques any way he can.

Jonathan laughs as he recalls that he might have downplayed how much Miller film he’s watched when he mentioned it to the veteran pass rusher.

“I told him a little bit,” Jonathan said. “I didn’t wanna get his head swelling. So, I told him I watched a little bit.”

Jonathan estimates he started playing football in 2016, for a year in Mebane, N.C., as a junior in high school, before moving to Baltimore to finish high school.

After recording 15 sacks in 56 games at Syracuse University, Jonathan was undrafted.

He signed as undrafted free agent with the Bills in 2022, but he was released during final roster cuts. Jonathan was signed by the Bears, and he spent the next few months with Chicago, where he played in five games.

He was waived by the Bears in mid-November, and returned to the Bills on their practice squad. Jonathan played one more game last season: Week 16 against the Bears, where he had a tackle for loss.

In January, he signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills.

“It’s definitely good to be back,” he said during minicamp. “I mean, leaving gave me like a broader, wider perspective – experiencing different teams, and how some different teams do different things. And learning from players, like I got to play with Rob Quinn and learn from him for a little bit, and things like that. So, it definitely widened my (perspective) about just NFL and the football league in general.”

Even with the added exposure, Jonathan welcomed the chance to return to Buffalo.

“It felt like I was back home,” he said.

That level of comfort has shown on the field, too. Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington can see it, and he smiles when talking about Jonathan.

“Kingsley knows what we’re doing – in terms of our scheme, in terms of all of the assignment details,” Washington said in May. “He’s quicker now, in gauging those things, or being prepared to engage those things before the ball is snapped. He’s familiar with our process as a defensive line, and the way that I communicate. So, you’re seeing those things, and now he’s starting to play a little bit faster, a little bit more decisively.”

Jonathan said his late start in football also means he has yet to reach his full potential. He’s still learning, still developing. He prides his game on his explosiveness, speed and strength.

“I’m just trying to show them what I can do best, and how I can fit in on this team,” he said.