Kyle Allen can’t say he wasn’t warned.

The Buffalo Bills’ new backup quarterback admitted last month during an interview with The Buffalo News that he was “swimming” while trying to learn his team’s new offense.

“It’s heavy,” he said. “It’s the biggest offense I’ve been in. You’ve just got to learn it. It’s an old offense. A lot of it has been installed over the years. Some things don’t make sense. I think early on, the first couple weeks, I was struggling, but I’m settling in. It just takes time.

“They told me that coming in, too. They were like, ‘listen, we understand this is a tough offense to learn. It’s a big offense. We understand that mentally, you’re going to struggle for a little bit. It’s cool.’ They’ve been as helpful as any place I’ve been in.”

Getting Allen up to speed and playing fast will be important during training camp, because he’s the proverbial “next man up” if something were to happen to starting quarterback Josh Allen.

That’s a lot of pressure on Kyle Allen, but it’s a welcome change from the previous teams he has been on. Since entering the NFL in 2018 as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers, Allen has never been on a winning team. Last year, the Houston Texans went a woeful 3-13-1, with Allen appearing in three games and losing both of his starts.

“Last year, when I went to Houston, I was thinking more about contract and situation,” Kyle Allen said. “Then I get to this offseason and I’m like, ‘all right, 3-13-1 was a tough year. That’s tough to endure for an entire season. Coming to a team that has sustained success and has a culture built in, I’m really excited about it.”

Allen said that as he has gotten more comfortable in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s system, he has found it to be very “quarterback friendly.” That description requires an explanation.

“It means you have options with everything if you know how to work the offense,” Kyle Allen said. “I always look at it as tools, right? How many tools can I use in this offense? How many tools does the offense give you to use if you can handle them and you can memorize them? The more I memorize it, the more tools I have and the more I understand they give you the freedom here to play how you want to play as long as it’s within the offense.”

Allen said his initial struggles in learning the playbook stemmed mostly from the offense’s density.

“It’s plays and plays that have been built,” he said. “From my understanding, it’s old New England, Tom Brady, it’s been built over the years and then brought here. There has been Brian Daboll’s wrinkles and Josh’s wrinkles and now Dorsey’s wrinkles. There are tons and tons of wrinkles that have been built on top of the offense, and not much has been taken out. It’s kind of like, ‘let’s get everyone to learn everything.’ That way we’re able to have everything available, so Dorsey can just call it as he sees it.”

Kyle Allen and Josh Allen have a friendship that dates back several years. That has made the transition easier, because the former is comfortable asking the latter any questions he may have.

“He helps everybody out and is very engaged,” Kyle Allen said of Josh Allen. “He’s been in this offense as long as anyone in this building, so he knows it like the back of his hand. I’ve known him forever. We talk mechanics, we talk this and that, but we’ve never really been able to sit down and talk the same scheme. It’s been interesting to pick his brain on certain plays, certain reads, certain protections.”

Just from his brief time in the building, Kyle Allen can sense the urgency surrounding this Bills team. He can appreciate the frustration that has built up over the last few seasons from falling short in the postseason. Now, he’s hoping to provide any help he can in getting his new team over the hump.

“My entire career has essentially been coming in when somebody gets hurt or somebody isn’t playing well,” he said. “I’m used to that role. That role fits me well. I get excited about that role of being able to do my job when my job is called upon.”