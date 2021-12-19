After freak injury, Panthers conduct pregame tryouts for a kicker

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured in pregame warmups and ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills with a right quad injury.

After attempting a kick, Gonzalez went to the turf and was later helped off by teammates and athletic trainers after the fall.

That meant the Panthers were searching for a kicker less than an hour before kickoff.

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra attempted field goals, with Zylstra, running back Reggie Bonnafon, and linebacker Frankie Luvu attempting kickoffs.

Update: Panthers K Zane Gonzalez suffered an injury during pregame warm ups and is now OUT.Our crew breaks down how Carolina will handle the kicking situation in today's game. pic.twitter.com/rqC3hZ6j3e — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2021

While his attempts in warmups looked less than ideal, Walker will handle field goals and kickoffs, according to the Fox broadcast. Walker kicked in high school.

Gonzalez had made 17 consecutive field goals.