After freak injury, Panthers conduct pregame tryouts for a kicker
topical

Panthers Bills Football

Carolina Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) is helped off the field after an apparent injury during practice before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 Adrian Kraus - freelancer, FR171451 AP

Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez was injured in pregame warmups and ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bills with a right quad injury.

After attempting a kick, Gonzalez went to the turf and was later helped off by teammates and athletic trainers after the fall. 

That meant the Panthers were searching for a kicker less than an hour before kickoff. 

Backup quarterback P.J. Walker and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra attempted field goals, with Zylstra, running back Reggie Bonnafon, and linebacker Frankie Luvu attempting kickoffs.

While his attempts in warmups looked less than ideal, Walker will handle field goals and kickoffs, according to the Fox broadcast. Walker kicked in high school.

Gonzalez had made 17 consecutive field goals. 

