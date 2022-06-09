After 'communication' breakdown in playoff loss to Chiefs, Matthew Smiley ready to take over running Bills' special teams

Matthew Smiley has no desire to try and fix what’s not broken.

The Buffalo Bills’ new special teams coordinator is fully aware he’s inheriting a unit that finished eighth in the NFL in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, which are accepted as the league standard.

Smiley worked last season as the Bills’ assistant special teams coordinator under Heath Farwell, but when the latter bolted to Jacksonville this offseason, the team moved quickly to promote the former.

“I definitely hope it's a continuation of good things for sure,” Smiley said. “Heath and I worked very closely with one another, and so a majority of the philosophy will be very similar. Obviously, potentially some personality changes on the field and in the classroom, but schematically, probably more similar than different.”

Smiley did not go into the offseason with the expectation that he would be promoted.

“In my position, I am, I'm a Buffalo Bill, so if Heath was here for another 10 years, I would be thrilled to still be a Buffalo Bill in that role,” he said. “The fact that Heath left and that opened up the opportunity for me, that was unexpected, but I'm glad that I have this chance. As far as, kind of, any of the details surrounding it, it would probably be a better question for Heath.”

Farwell’s departure came after the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Special teams – specifically, what happened on the kickoff after the Bills’ go-ahead touchdown with 13 seconds left in regulation – has been debated ad nauseam.

“That was last season and we'll take care of this season,” Smiley said when asked about the idea of that loss lingering. “I was just demonstrating that we could put it to rest if you wanted to, ok? No, I think that there are a lot of intricacies in the game of football, that it's not as much as it is comforting to say 'It's your fault, it's his fault. This is exactly what happened.' It's that overall communication, that whether it's 13 seconds to go in a playoff game or whether it is a Tuesday practice and what drill is going to go where, it's that improving communication that I think is very important.”

Smiley’s background plays a big part in how that view is shaped. After graduating from the University of Illinois, where he played wide receiver, he served in the U.S. Air Force as a maintenance officer, stationed in Grand Forks, N.D. He was deployed four times during Operation Enduring Freedom and received the USAF Commendation medal.

“We would always work through what we call the ‘fog of war.’ It was that, 'Wait, whose fault was it? No, no, no. That's not the right question,' ” Smiley said. “ 'The right question is, what can each individual do better in their specific area?' That's what I'm going to make sure that I try to encourage, both from myself and the guys in the room.”

Smiley said the Bills have had a three-word motto on special teams the past few years: Fast, smart, juice. He considered tweaking or changing that motto altogether, but ultimately decided against it after meeting with team leaders during the spring.

“We really came to the conclusion, that's nonsense,” he said. “We all love it. It works great. ... If the guys are not running on special teams, then it's probably my fault because it's been too confusing or I have them in the wrong spot. Those guys should just feel free, like they can run. They've got to play smart, know the game plan, know the rules, etc. But they're out there to run, hit, make plays. That's where that juice comes from, and hopefully that juice lends itself to defense taking the field after a big kickoff coverage or offense taking the field after a big punt return. We hope to have enough juice to be able to spread around.”

Smiley may not have initially expected to be running the Bills’ special teams, but he had plenty of time to prepare for his introductory news conference in the role. Before it even began, he went around the room and shook each reporter’s hand as he introduced himself.

“I figured if I do this, it’s less time you guys could ask questions,” he joked as he sat down.

Before any questions were asked, he thanked team owners Terry and Kim Pegula, as well as General Manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott and his wife, Marissa, for their support. He also thanked the three special teams coordinators he’s worked with in his nine years as a special teams assistant – Mike Mallory with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-16, Danny Crossman with the Bills from 2017-18 and Farwell from 2019-21.

Smiley will have some big decisions ahead of him at training camp. The Bills have a wide-open competition at punter, between incumbent Matt Haack and sixth-round draft pick Matt Araiza. Both the kick-return and punt-return jobs also are open.

“One of the cool things about having two punters, they've been punting a lot, so those returners, we're also charting all those guys' returns, but they've gotten a ton of live-leg work, and both left-footed punters, so that's tougher for returners,” he said. “So those guys have been getting a bunch of live-leg catches both in the period, during warmup, we're filming those and charting those. They're all having the opportunity to get live-leg work and we'll just keep letting those guys compete and sort itself out.”

Smiley will have some help in his first year on the job, as the Bills added former Rams tight end Cory Harkey to the coaching staff as the new assistant special teams coach. During his playing career, Harkey was a “four core” special teams player, meaning he worked on kick and punt returns and coverage units.

“He's been great in the room, and he's picked everything up super fast,” Smiley said. “He and I were talking this morning about the communication between himself, myself and some of the other assistants, the new, young guys that are helping us out on special teams. It's part of his responsibility to kind of negotiate the communication with those guys for practice responsibilities. They've all done a heck of a job making sure they're on the same page, getting drills set up, working with the guys.”

