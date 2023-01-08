 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AFC wild-card playoff matchups set

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen on a run

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes a run in the fourth quarter Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Here is the AFC playoff picture with one AFC game remaining Sunday afternoon:  

Sd. Team      Overall     Conf.           Week 18

xy-1. Chiefs       14-3          9-3           beat Raiders, 31-13.         

xy-2. Bills          13-3          9-2           beat Patriots, 35-23.

xy-3. Bengals     12-4          8-3          beat Ravens, 27-16.

xy-4. Jaguars     9-8            8-4          beat Titans, 20-16.

Wild cards 

y-5. Chargers    10-6         7-4           at Broncos, Sunday (4:25 p.m.)

y-6. Ravens       10-7         6-6           lost at Bengals, 27-16.

People are also reading…

7. Dolphins      9-8             7-5           beat Jets, 11-6.

Wild-card weekend matchups 

Schedule TBA

7-Dolphins at 2-Bills

6-Ravens at 3-Bengals (no coin toss needed)

5-Chargers at Jaguars 

Neutral site AFC championship game remains in play

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tre’Davious White talks about Damar Hamlin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News