AFC wild-card playoff matchups set

Here is the AFC playoff picture with one AFC game remaining Sunday afternoon:
Sd. Team Overall Conf. Week 18
xy-1. Chiefs 14-3 9-3 beat Raiders, 31-13.
xy-2. Bills 13-3 9-2 beat Patriots, 35-23.
xy-3. Bengals 12-4 8-3 beat Ravens, 27-16.
xy-4. Jaguars 9-8 8-4 beat Titans, 20-16.
Wild cards
y-5. Chargers 10-6 7-4 at Broncos, Sunday (4:25 p.m.)
y-6. Ravens 10-7 6-6 lost at Bengals, 27-16.
7. Dolphins 9-8 7-5 beat Jets, 11-6.
Wild-card weekend matchups
Schedule TBA
7-Dolphins at 2-Bills
6-Ravens at 3-Bengals (no coin toss needed)
5-Chargers at Jaguars
Neutral site AFC championship game remains in play