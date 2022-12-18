AFC playoff picture through Week 15 games

Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Sunday's Week 15 games, with the Bills and Chiefs having clinched a playoff spot.
Sd. Team Overall Conf. Week 15
1. Bills 11-3 7-2 Beat Dolphins, 32-29.
2. Chiefs 11-3 7-3 Beat Texans, 30-24.
3. Bengals 10-4 6-3 Beat Buccaneers, 34-23
4. Titans 7-7 5-5 Lost at Chargers, 17-14
Wild cards
5. Ravens 9-5 6-4 Lost to Browns, 13-3
6. Chargers 8-6 6-4 Beat Titans, 17-14
7. Dolphins 8-6 6-3 Lost to Bills, 32-29.
In the hunt
8. Patriots 7-7 5-4 Lost at Raiders, 30-24.
9. Jets 7-7 5-5 Lost to Lions, 20-17