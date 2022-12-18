 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AFC playoff picture through Week 15 games

Allen run

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets past Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) in the third quarter.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Sunday's Week 15 games, with the Bills and Chiefs having clinched a playoff spot.

Sd. Team       Overall     Conf.           Week 15

1. Bills           11-3          7-2              Beat Dolphins, 32-29.

2. Chiefs        11-3          7-3              Beat Texans, 30-24. 

3. Bengals       10-4        6-3               Beat Buccaneers, 34-23

4. Titans         7-7        5-5                 Lost at Chargers, 17-14 

Wild cards 

5. Ravens       9-5         6-4               Lost to Browns, 13-3

6. Chargers     8-6       6-4                  Beat Titans, 17-14

7. Dolphins      8-6        6-3               Lost to Bills, 32-29.

In the hunt 

8. Patriots        7-7       5-4                Lost at Raiders, 30-24.    

9. Jets            7-7        5-5                  Lost to Lions, 20-17

