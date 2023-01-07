Here is the AFC playoff picture entering Week 18:
Sd. Team Overall Conf. Week 18
xy-1. Chiefs 13-3 8-3 vs. Raiders, Saturday (4:30 p.m.)
xy-1. Bills 12-3 8-2 vs. Patriots, Sunday (1 p.m.)
xy-3. Bengals 11-4 7-3 vs. Ravens, Sunday (1 p.m.)
4. Jaguars 8-8 7-4 vs. Titans, Saturday (8:15 p.m.)
Wild cards
y-5. Ravens 10-6 6-5 at Bengals, Sunday (1 p.m.)
y-6. Chargers 10-6 6-4 at Broncos, Sunday (4:25 p.m.)
People are also reading…
7. Patriots 8-8 6-5 at Bills, Sunday (1 p.m.)
In the hunt
8. Dolphins 8-8 6-5 vs. Jets, Sunday (1 p.m.)
9. Steelers 8-8 4-7 vs. Browns, Sunday (1 p.m.)
10. Titans 7-9 5-6 at Jaguars, Saturday (8:15 p.m.)