AFC playoff picture entering Week 18

  • Updated
Allen on a run

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes a run in the fourth quarter Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here is the AFC playoff picture entering Week 18:  

Sd. Team      Overall     Conf.           Week 18

xy-1. Chiefs       13-3          8-3           vs.  Raiders, Saturday (4:30 p.m.)          

xy-1. Bills          12-3          8-2           vs. Patriots, Sunday (1 p.m.)

xy-3. Bengals     11-4          7-3          vs. Ravens, Sunday (1 p.m.)

4. Jaguars          8-8            7-4          vs. Titans, Saturday (8:15 p.m.) 

Wild cards 

y-5. Ravens       10-6         6-5            at Bengals, Sunday (1 p.m.) 

y-6. Chargers    10-6         6-4            at Broncos, Sunday (4:25 p.m.)

7. Patriots         8-8           6-5            at Bills, Sunday (1 p.m.)

In the hunt 

8. Dolphins      8-8        6-5               vs. Jets, Sunday (1 p.m.) 

9. Steelers      8-8        4-7                vs. Browns, Sunday (1 p.m.)

10. Titans       7-9        5-6                at Jaguars, Saturday (8:15 p.m.)

