AFC playoff picture: Bills lock up No. 2 seed, await wild-card opponent
AFC playoff picture: Bills lock up No. 2 seed, await wild-card opponent

Bills Dolphins third

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) and returns it for a touchdown during the third quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Bills emphatically locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs with a victory against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. 

Whom they will host in next weekend's wild-card game and when that game will be won't be determined until after Sunday's late games, with the AFC South champion still to be decided, along with the new seventh wild-card team. The Titans hold the tiebreaker with the Dolphins, so they are in, regardless of whether they win the division. 

Here is the current playoff picture: 

y- Clinched top seed; z-clinched division; x-clinched playoff berth

y-1. Chiefs (14-1), vs. Chargers, 4:25.

z-3. Bills (13-3), defeated Dolphins, 56-26.

z-2. Steelers (12-3), lost at Browns, 24-22.

x-4. Titans (10-5), at Texans, 4:25 p.m.

x-5. Ravens (11-5), defeated Bengals, 38-3.

x-6. Browns (11-5), defeated Steelers, 24-22.

7. Colts (10-5), vs. Jaguars, 4:25 p.m.

On the bubble

8. Dolphins (10-6), lost at Bills, 56-26. 

