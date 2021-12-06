 Skip to main content
AFC playoff picture after Buffalo Bills' loss to New England Patriots
AFC playoff picture after Buffalo Bills' loss to New England Patriots

Bills Patriots third

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) hits New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Mark Mulville / Buffalo News)

 Mark Mulville / Buffalo News

Here is how the AFC playoff picture looks following Monday night’s victory by the New England Patriots over the Bills:

1. New England 9-4

Schedule: Bye, at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.

2. Tennessee 8-4

Schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.

3. Baltimore 8-4

Schedule: at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.

4. Kansas City 8-4

Schedule: vs. Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.

5. Los Angeles Chargers 7-5

Schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders.

6. Cincinnati 7-5

Schedule: vs. 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns.

7. Bills 7-5

Schedule: at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets.

In contention

8. Pittsburgh 6-5-1

Schedule: at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens.

9. Indianapolis 7-6

Schedule: Bye, vs. Patriots, at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars.

10. Las Vegas 6-6

Schedule: at Chiefs, at Browns, vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers.

11. Cleveland 6-6

Schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Raiders, at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals.

12. Denver 6-6

Schedule: vs. Lions, vs. Bengals, at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs.

