AFC playoff picture after Buffalo Bills' loss to New England Patriots

Here is how the AFC playoff picture looks following Monday night’s victory by the New England Patriots over the Bills:

1. New England 9-4

Schedule: Bye, at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.

2. Tennessee 8-4

Schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.

3. Baltimore 8-4

Schedule: at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.

4. Kansas City 8-4

Schedule: vs. Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.

5. Los Angeles Chargers 7-5

Schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders.

6. Cincinnati 7-5

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Schedule: vs. 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns.

7. Bills 7-5