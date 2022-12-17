AFC playoff picture after Bills clinch spot with victory against Dolphins

Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Saturday's Week 15 games, with the Bills having clinched a playoff spot.
Sd. Team Overall Conf. Week 15
1. Bills 11-3 7-2 Beat Dolphins, 32-29.
2. Chiefs 10-3 6-3 at Texans, 1 p.m.
3. Bengals 9-4 6-3 at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.
4. Titans 7-6 5-4 at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Wild cards
5. Ravens 9-5 6-4 Lost to Browns, 13-3
6. Dolphins 8-6 6-3 Lost to Bills, 32-29.
7. Patriots 7-6 5-3 at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.
In the hunt
8. Chargers 7-6 5-4 vs. Titans, 4:25 p.m.
9. Jets 7-6 5-5 vs. Lions, 1 p.m.