AFC playoff picture after Bills clinch spot with victory against Dolphins

  Updated
Allen run

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets past Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here is the updated AFC playoff picture through Saturday's Week 15 games, with the Bills having clinched a playoff spot.

Sd. Team       Overall     Conf.           Week 15

1. Bills           11-3          7-2              Beat Dolphins, 32-29.

2. Chiefs        10-3          6-3             at Texans, 1 p.m.  

3. Bengals       9-4        6-3               at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.

4. Titans         7-6        5-4                at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. 

Wild cards 

5. Ravens       9-5         6-4               Lost to Browns, 13-3

6. Dolphins      8-6        6-3               Lost to Bills, 32-29.

7. Patriots        7-6       5-3                at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.    

In the hunt 

8. Chargers      7-6       5-4                  vs. Titans, 4:25 p.m.

9. Jets            7-6        5-5                  vs. Lions, 1 p.m.

