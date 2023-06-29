Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories taking a look at AFC East teams after the draft and free-agent signings: Today’s installment: New York Jets.

It’s amazing how good the New York Jets’ defense was last season.

The unit ranked fourth best in both points allowed and yards allowed, despite the fact it could have sued its own offense for lack of support and probably workplace stress, too.

The Jets’ offense was fourth worst in scoring and fourth worst in time of possession. New York’s quarterbacks combined to compile the worst completion percentage and the worst passer rating in the NFL.

Just imagine how good the Jets would have been with an elite quarterback?

This is why Jets fans have visions of the Lombardi Trophy dancing in their heads.

The April trade with Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers makes the Jets a contender.

“We’re loaded with young talent,” Jets coach Robert Saleh told the team’s website. “Quarterback is the most important position on a football team. With this roster, we want to try to put it in the hands of a veteran in the fourth quarter. To have a veteran to put us over the top we felt was the right thing to do. There’s a lot of promise and a lot of excitement leading into the 2023 season.”

Rodgers is 39. He won his fourth NFL Most Valuable Player award in 2021. Last season, Rodgers’ numbers took a dip as Green Bay was adjusting to the loss of superstar receiver Davante Adams. Rodgers had the fewest passing yards per game of his career, the second lowest yards per attempt and by far his worst Total Quarterback Rating (39.3), which ranked 27th.

On paper, the Jets have better skill-position talent than the Packers last year. Still, there are questions about his declining mobility at his age.

His success rate on plays outside the pocket dropped nearly 10 percentage points from 2021 to 2022, according to TruMedia.

Rodgers will spend training camp getting in tune with his new surroundings. Saleh is confident.

“He just plays a different game, he’s had so much experience and seen every defense, every blitz, every package front,” Saleh said. “He’s well-versed in the scheme. When you’re playing against a guy like Aaron Rodgers, there’s a tendency to want to trick him, but you really end up tricking yourself.”

Offseason buzz

No team arguably has had more of it than the Jets. Las Vegas oddsmakers pegged the Jets’ over-under win total at 9.5, the same as Miami and just behind the Bills (10.5).

Who’s new?

The Jets have done everything imaginable to make Rodgers’ acclimation to New York easy. Nathaniel Hackett, who bombed as Denver’s head coach in 2022 but who coached Rodgers from 2019 to 2021, was hired as offensive coordinator. A lot of pressure is on Hackett to produce immediate results. Then the Jets signed ex-Packer receivers Allen Lazard (at $11 million a year for four years) and Randall Cobb ($3 million this year). They join budding superstar wideout Garrett Wilson and free-agent signee Mecole Hardman, a 4.33-second speedster who caught 25 passes for the Chiefs last year.

Also new: DT Quinton Jefferson (Seahawks), DE Will McDonald IV (draft, first round) and C Joe Tippmann (draft, second round), S Adrian Amos (Packers).

Who’s gone?

DT Sheldon Rankins (Texans), DT Nathan Shepherd (Saints), WR Elijah Moore (Browns).

Key number

6. The Jets have been stockpiling talent. They will have six top-15 overall picks they have drafted in the last five years in key roles.

What’s next?

The offensive line is the biggest unit with questions entering training camp. Tippmann was drafted from Wisconsin to be the starter but incumbent Connor McGovern is back and might hold the rookie off for the opener vs. Buffalo. The left tackle job is uncertain. Duane Brown, soon to be 38, is recovering from rotator cuff surgery and might not be ready to open training camp. Behemoth Mekhi Becton has made public he intends to fight for the left tackle starting job. But Becton, the former 11th overall pick, has played only one game the past two years. If Becton doesn’t beat out Brown, he probably starts at right tackle, assuming he stays healthy. Max Mitchell is the other tackle in the mix. Stud running back Breece Hall tore knee ligaments last year and had surgery in mid-November. The opener will be 9½ months from his surgery. Will he be ready?

On defense, there is one major battle. The Jets have to settle on a starting defensive tackle next to stud Quinnen Williams. Competing will be Jefferson (who played for the Bills in 2020), Solomon Thomas and Al Woods. Amos was signed in June because Chuck Clark, signed from the Ravens and slotted to anchor the safety position, tore knee ligaments in spring practice.