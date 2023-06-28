Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories taking a look at the AFC East teams after free agency and the draft. Today’s installment: Miami Dolphins.

This sums up the last 22 years of the Miami Dolphins: They have significantly more interim coaches in their record book (three) than postseason wins (zero).

But that could change this year. The Dolphins, one of last year’s surprise teams who played three one-score games against the Buffalo Bills (1-2 record), have high expectations for a breakthrough.

“What I’ve seen from this team is, if you want to say it’s the new guys coming in or if you want to say it’s the learned lessons from the team from last year – collectively, to me, I see a more mature, more intentional, more focused group and we had a fairly focused group last year,” coach Mike McDaniel told reporters earlier this month.

The Dolphins have two elite play-callers (McDaniel on offense and new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio) and they have talent throughout the depth chart, led by receiver Tyreek Hill and new cornerback Jalen Ramsey. But their biggest question mark is one of the biggest in the NFL.

Can quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy?

Tagovailoa has played 26 of a possible 33 games the last two years because of rib (2021) and head (’22) injuries. He enters this year with a history of concussions (two official, three unofficial last year) and spent a part of his offseason training learning how to better fall to the turf.

Last year, Tagovailoa was 8-5 in his starts with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. But he missed the last three regular-season/playoff games after his final concussion.

“I want to get better at everything I can to help the team win games and I know the biggest one is my health (and) staying on the field,” Tagovailoa said earlier this offseason.

Offseason buzz

Is this the year for the Dolphins’ playoff victory drought to end? Miami’s current 22-year slump is the second-longest in the NFL (31 years for Detroit) and it is one of only six teams whose streak is longer than seven years.

The Dolphins’ wild-card appearance last season was only their third playoff berth since 2002, and they have won only one AFC East title since 2001 (2008 when New England quarterback Tom Brady tore his ACL in Week 1).

Who’s new?

The Dolphins’ defense finished 18th in yards allowed (337.8), but 27th against the pass (234.8) and tied for 30th in takeaways (14) so McDaniel and General Manager Chris Grier went to work on both the coaching staff and depth chart. Fangio, who took last year off from full-time coaching after a three-year stint as Denver’s head coach, was hired to run the defense. Miami acquired Ramsey in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams and signed David Long (Tennessee) to start at linebacker. On offense, aware of Tagovailoa’s injury history, the Dolphins signed New York Jets backup quarterback Mike White.

Also new

WR Chosen Anderson (Arizona), P Jake Bailey (New England), TE Eric Saubert (Denver), OLB Malik Reed (Pittsburgh), WR Braxton Berrios (New York Jets), OT Isaiah Wynn (New England), RT Cedric Ogbeuhi (Jets), OL Dan Feeney (Jets), S DeShon Elliott (Detroit), CB Cam Smith (draft, second round).

Who’s gone?

WR Trent Sherfield (Buffalo), TE Mike Gesicki (New England), NT John Jenkins (Las Vegas), OT Greg Little (Houston), OT Brandon Shell (Buffalo), LB Elandon Roberts (Pittsburgh), S Eric Rowe (Carolina).

Key number

36.2%. The Dolphins’ efficiency on third down last year, 24th in the NFL and worst among the 14 playoff teams.

What’s next?

A playoff victory. Period. The Dolphins have sunk significant resources on the trade and free-agency market to gear up for a breakthrough this year. They committed draft capital to trade for Ramsey, Hill and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and potentially due for new contracts soon or down the line are Tagovailoa, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, outside linebacker Jaelen Phillips, receiver Jaylen Waddle and safety Jevon Holland.

Fangio was the best coordinator hire of this year’s cycle and his scheme is particularly effective in the red zone, which will come in handy during the Dolphins’ two games apiece against the Bills’ Allen and the Jets’ Aaron Rodgers. Look for Fangio to be creative in how he lines up Chubb and Phillips on third down because both have the physicality to kick inside.

Offensively, the Dolphins will run their game plan through Hill and Waddle, but need to be more balanced.

Miami has a tough start (at the Chargers, at New England, vs. Denver and at Buffalo) and ending (vs. Dallas, at Baltimore and vs. the Bills) to the season.