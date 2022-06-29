AFC East overview: Stockpile of draft talent has Jets thinking positive

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories taking a look at AFC East teams after the draft and free-agent signings: Today’s installment: New York Jets.

The New York Jets posted a 4-13 record in 2021 and finished last in the AFC East for the fifth time in the last six years.

Jets star linebacker C.J. Mosley doesn’t want to hear about the past.

“I’m really expecting playoffs or bust,” Mosley told the Birmingham (Ala.) News last week. “Obviously that’s my goal every year, but I think it’s something that’s a realistic goal for our entire team and our coaches.”

While some fans of the Jets’ rivals may roll their eyes, what do you expect a competitive athlete like Mosley to say? Seven and 11 or bust?

Mosley has some good reasons to be excited.

The Jets will have 12 new starters in 2022 – four prime rookies, four free-agent signees and four high-profile veterans who missed all or most of last season due to injury.

All those bad seasons have allowed the Jets to stockpile picks. Nine of their projected starters have been drafted within the top 36 picks over the past four years.

The Jets are 0-6 in the AFC East over the past two years. It’s hard to imagine them not being markedly improved in 2022.

Offseason buzz: The Jets had four picks in the top 36 in April, and at least three of them look like plug-and-play starters. They are cornerback Sauce Gardner (taken sixth), receiver Garrett Wilson (ninth) and running back Breece Hall (36th). Defensive end Jermaine Johnson (18th) is projected to start but might need a bit more grooming than the others.

Credit General Manager Joe Douglas with surrounding second-year QB Zach Wilson with impressive skill-position talent. Wilson and Hall join receivers Corey Davis and Elijah Moore, along with three capable tight ends in C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin and Jeremy Ruckert.

The Jets ranked 30th last season in pressure percentage on the quarterback. Guard Laken Tomlinson was signed in free agency and fits the outside zone scheme of coordinator Mike LaFleur. New York is counting on massive Mekhi Becton to come back from injury and lock down right tackle.

“I’ve been very excited with the moves. I feel it’s moves in the right direction as far as players who can come in and make plays right away. ... Guys really here to change the narrative. They’re not looking at what has been in the past. They’re looking at what they can do for themselves and for this team.”

New faces: The Jets’ defense ranked last in yards allowed last year. Along with Gardner and Johnson, the new starters are scheduled to be defensive end Carl Lawson and safety Lamarcus Joyner (both injured last year), cornerback D.J. Reed (Seahawks) and safety Jordan Whitehead (Bucs).

What’s next: Look for the LaFleur to spend a big portion of training camp establishing a run game. The Jets were the third most pass-heavy team in the NFL last year. His offense is designed to be among the most balanced in the league. Can Wilson, bulked up from 208 to 221 in the spring, take a big step forward in Year 2? Can Becton, coming off knee surgery, stay healthy and lock down the right tackle spot? Can big wideout Denzel Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, shed a bust label and be a productive fourth receiver? Joyner faces a battle at free safety from Jason Pinnock and Ashtyn Davis.

