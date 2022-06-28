AFC East overview: New England eschews big splashes in bid to catch Bills

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories taking a look at AFC East teams after the draft and free-agent signings. Today’s installment: New England Patriots.

The New England Patriots didn’t make any big splashes this offseason.

While the Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller, the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill and the New York Jets landed four of the top 36 picks in the draft, New England was content to do mostly cost-effective tweaking of its roster.

It’s obvious the Patriots' 47-17 loss to the Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January did not cause coach Bill Belichick to push any panic buttons.

New England’s selection of Chattanooga guard Cole Strange with the 21st overall pick in the draft actually drew on-camera laughs from Los Angeles Rams executives Les Snead and Sean McVay, who expected Strange to go much later.

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus graded the Patriots’ draft as the worst in the league and ranked the Patriots’ offseason overall as tied for the worst with Washington and Seattle.

Belichick, of course, has spent the past two decades making his doubters eat crow. The Patriots, who went 10-7 last year, will spend training camp trying to gain ground on the Bills, as opposed to losing ground to the Dolphins and Jets.

Offseason buzz: There’s a big change on offense, where long-time play-caller Josh McDaniels left for the head job in Las Vegas. He’s being replaced by two former Pats aides – Matt Patricia and Joe Judge – who are back in the fold after failing as head coaches. Who’s in charge? Belichick likes to keep these things murky. They will be charged with helping quarterback Mac Jones make a leap forward in Year 2. Jones had an outstanding rookie season. How high is his ceiling? That was the concern for him coming out of the University of Alabama.

Belichick talked about condensing the voluminous McDaniels/Tom Brady offense for Jones this season.

“We've had a lot of changes offensively in the last couple of years,” he said. “Good time to streamline things – we did that defensively a couple years ago, feel like this is a good time to do it offensively. So, there's an element of that every year.”

The Pats’ offense ranked sixth in points and 15th in yards last year. The offensive line is good. Although the selection of Strange was criticized because of how high he went, he’s a quality prospect who should be a plug-and-play starter.

“Cole fits well into our team and into our system,” Belichick said. “We feel he’s a good player. ... He wouldn’t have lasted much longer.”

Strange isn’t necessarily an upgrade, however, because he replaces quality guard Shaq Mason, who was shipped to Tampa Bay in a cost-saving move.

The big addition to the receiving corps was ex-Dolphin DeVante Parker, a Pro Bowler in 2019 who caught 63 and 40 passes, respectively, the past two years. The Pats also added speed with second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, who ran the 40 in 4.28 seconds, third fastest in the draft.

New faces: The Patriots are expected to have four new starters on a defense that ranked No. 2 in the NFL in points allowed (behind only the Bills). The big loss was top cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed a rich deal with the Chargers. That was a typical Patriots move, letting a good player walk rather than risking a big overpayment. Jackson, after all, entered the league as an undrafted rookie. Signed as insurance was old friend Malcolm Butler, the hero of the Pats’ Super Bowl win over Seattle who then was mysteriously benched in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Butler, 32, spent three years in Tennessee then sat out last season.

Meanwhile, the Pats aimed to get younger and faster at linebacker, bidding goodbye to starters Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower. New England is counting on 2020 second-rounder Josh Uche to emerge as a force at edge rusher opposite Matthew Judon. Ex-Browns part-timer Mack Wilson is the favorite to replace Hightower. Third-round pick Marcus Jones of Houston looks like he will be an upgrade over Myles Bryant at nickel corner.

What’s next: There’s a bunch to sort out in training camp, especially at cornerback. Can Butler hold off fellow low-cost journeyman Terrance Mitchell (Texans) and fourth-round pick Jack Jones (Arizona State) as starting corner? Jack Jones got reps as the starter in minicamp. Is Marcus Jones ready to beat out veteran Jonathan Jones as the slot corner? Is third-year man Kyle Duggar ready to emerge as a superstar at safety? Can Uche step up after a three-sack season last year?

On offense, the Pats’ offensive line very looks good, as long as tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn stay healthy, which has been an issue. Wynn is moving from the left side to the right. Backup jobs need to be sorted out. Can Thornton make an impact as a rookie? Unheralded former seventh-rounder Tre Nixon drew raves in spring practice. Can he force his way into the mix? Can tight end Jonnu Smith earn more snaps after a disappointing 2021 season?

