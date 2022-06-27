AFC East overview: Dolphins look more complete, but still need big step from Tua Tagovailoa

Editor's note: This is first in a series of stories taking a look at AFC East teams after the draft and free-agent signings. Today's installment: Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to snap a five-year streak of missing the playoffs. Their roster is improved, but they still need more from their young quarterback and will face the usual adjusting period under a new head coach.

The Dolphins finished 9-8 last season, but they won eight of their last nine games. Despite the strong finish, owner Stephen Ross fired coach Brian Flores the day after their season ended. Flores filed a lawsuit, which alleges racial discrimination in hiring and firing practices, against the league, the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos. Flores is now a senior defensive assistant with the Steelers.

Miami hired Mike McDaniel in early February. He spent the last five years with the 49ers, starting as run game coordinator before he was promoted to offensive coordinator in January of 2021.

As far as players, the Dolphins made use of the free agency along with a blockbuster trade to try to keep up with the rest of the AFC. The Bills will see how effective the Dolphins’ offseason moves were quickly. The Dolphins again are the first divisional foe the Bills will face this season, with a Week 3 game in Miami.

Offseason buzz: The Dolphins trading with Kansas City for wide receiver Tyreek Hill was one of the splashier moves of the spring. Hill has continued to make headlines since.

On his own podcast earlier this month, the standout receiver weighed in on his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Hill said that Mahomes had "the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day."

It is natural for any player to express profound trust in the quarterback of the team they play for, but the comments still raised some eyebrows given the resumes of the two players.

Hill said he received death threats for his comments, and clarified that it was not a shot at Mahomes, who he considers “arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

"We all know Patrick Mahomes is great. We know that," Hill said on a later podcast. "But right now, I'm going into a new season with a new quarterback who's trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship – who is also great, in my opinion. He just doesn't have the accolades, of yet. I believe in him."

New faces: The Dolphins didn’t pick until late in the third round, a by-product of the Hill trade, and had just four picks in the 2022 draft. Georgia linebacker Chandler Tindall was the team’s first selection, with linebacker an area of need.

But even outside Hill, the Dolphins mainly reshaped their roster through free agency instead of the draft.

On defense, the Dolphins added pass rusher Melvin Ingram in May, on a one-year contract. They re-signed the bulk of their free agents on defense. Most new faces come on offense.

They added three running backs: Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. Myles Gaskin is still there, and expect coach McDaniel to quickly put his mark on the run game in his first year in Miami. The team also signed left tackle Terron Armstead and guard Connor Williams to shore up the offensive line.

What’s next: The Dolphins still need Tagovailoa to take a step up in his third season. They’ve invested around him, and he enters the season with the strongest roster he’s had as a pro.

He had 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games last season, as he missed time with a rib injury.

The team also brought in Teddy Bridgewater. The former first-round pick brings experience to the Dolphins' quarterback room and started 14 games for the Broncos last season.

But the team is still looking for Tagovailoa to not only start, but to continue to improve. He addressed criticism of his arm strength this month, and believes between play-calling and offseason work, there should be tangible improvements.

“I definitely feel a lot more confident being able to push the ball down the field,” he told Muscle & Fitness magazine. “It's going to be exciting.”

