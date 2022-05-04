AFC East draft review: New York Jets keep stockpiling impressive talent

The New York Jets made three picks in the first round of the NFL draft and seven picks in the first four rounds. Last year, the Jets had three picks in the top 34.

The Jets have been stockpiling prime talent and look ready to win more after going 4-13 last season.

Here’s a look at how the Buffalo Bills’ three AFC East rivals fared in the draft:

New York Jets

Key pick: The two picks in the top 10 – cornerback Sauce Gardner at No. 4 and receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10 – should be immediate impact starters. Now the Jets have two speedsters at receiver (Wilson runs 4.38 in the 40, Elijah Moore runs 4.35) to go with Corey Davis, a former fifth overall pick.

Upgrade: Running back Breece Hall, picked 36th, runs 4.39 and is a dual-threat weapon.

Risk: Fourth-round DT Micheal Clemons is a boom-bust pick who has had injuries and a run-in with the law, and he will be 25 by opening day.

Filling holes: The Jets got good value in trading up to get Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II at No. 26. Most had him rated higher. He projects as a high-floor player who is a good edge-setter, at worst. But there’s a reason he fell. He was a one-year wonder and some question his athletic upside. New York didn’t need a tight end in Round 3 but got Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert, who could be an above-average starter. Fourth-round pick Max Mitchell could take over for right tackle George Fant in 2023.

The Jets said Johnson was the eighth best player on their board.

“When you get three in the top eight, you’re not expecting it,” said coach Robert Saleh. “Sauce was a very easy decision. Then getting to 10 with Garrett Wilson, it was a very easy decision. When we got to 15, it was like, ‘Well shoot, our top guy is still there.’ ... You get three impact players at three premium positions. You dream of it happening.”

Grade: A. The Jets are doing a good job emulating the Bills’ blueprint of putting good weapons around their young quarterback, Zach Wilson.

New England Patriots

Key pick: The Patriots passed on a need for a cornerback at No. 21 with both Kaiir Elam and Trent McDuffie on the board and traded down to No. 29 to draft Chattanooga guard Cole Strange. Bill Belichick is catching a lot of heat for it, including from inside the NFL (see the video of Sean McVay’s reaction in Los Angeles). Strange is a little light in the rear but he’s a good player. There is almost no bust factor. The issue is it’s a treading-water pick. They were filling a spot that they created – many think unnecessarily – when they unloaded quality guard Shaq Mason and his $8 million cap hit to Tampa Bay for a fifth-round pick. The Pats have loads of cap space in 2023. They easily could have restructured another contract to create space this year and accommodate Mason.

Risk: The Patriots aren’t afraid to take shots with big-upside prospects. They traded up in the second round to get Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton, who many viewed as a Day 3 guy. Thornton ran 4.29, the fastest wideout in the draft. The Pats are desperate for more speed. Will Thornton eventually put it all together? Cornerback Jack Jones of Arizona State was viewed by many as a reach in the fourth round. He’s undersized, with shorter arms, but good ball skills. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. Maybe the Pats can get more of that talent out of him.

Upgrade: Round 3 cornerback Marcus Jones is only 5-foot-8 but he’s good in slot coverage and has big return ability. Round 4 running back Pierre Strong brings needed speed (4.37) to a Pats backfield that includes quality lead-dog Damien Harris and banger Rhamondre Stevenson. Fourth-round QB Bradley Zappe provides a good, long-term option at No. 2 QB. But in a division that is rapidly improving, the Pats passed on some intriguing receivers (Calvin Austin, Khalil Shakir) and cornerbacks to take a QB.

Grade: C-. Are we allowed to doubt Belichick? We have been burned in the past doing so. Time will tell how these moves at receiver and cornerback pan out. Have the Patriots gained ground on the Bills? Or lost ground to the Dolphins and Jets? It looks like the latter is more accurate than the former.

Miami Dolphins

Key pick: None, because Miami gave away its first- and second-round picks, along with two fourth-rounders in the trade that brought star wide receiver Tyreek Hill from Kansas City.

Upgrade: The first pick was late in the third round, linebacker Channing Tindall of Georgia. While Tindall had no career college starts, he ran a blazing 4.47 and should contribute right away on coverage downs. Miami drafted only four players, and the other three are depth-chart guys.

Grade: D. But don’t be deceived. Miami overhauled its roster in free agency, signing nine guys from other teams, re-signing eight of its own players and making the blockbuster deal for Hill. Miami had already shored up its leaky offensive line and didn’t need early picks there. Like the Jets, the Dolphins are putting a load of quality pieces around their young quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa). Now it’s on him to make a great leap forward.

