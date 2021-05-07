AFC East draft review: Grading the hits and risks for Bills' rivals

The Buffalo Bills’ AFC East rivals loaded up on prime picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

Miami took four players in the top 42 and five in the top 81. The New York Jets took three in the top 34, although they didn’t pick again in the top 100. New England picked two in the top 38 and three in the top 100.

The Bills had just one top-50 pick and took three in the top 100.

"Our division from free agency, and what already has been added in the first round," Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said, "it's going to be really tough. We knew it would be, but that's what makes it fun. And we've got to do our job to continue to find players to offset what they've done.”

Here’s a review of how the Buffalo Bills’ competition fared in the draft:

Miami Dolphins

Key pick: The Dolphins’ pass offense wasn’t explosive last year. The addition of Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle, the sixth overall pick, will help. Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won’t have any excuses this year about the weaponry at his disposal.