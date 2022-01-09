 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AFC East champion hats and shirts aren't enough; Josh Allen wants a Super Bowl
AFC East champion hats and shirts aren't enough; Josh Allen wants a Super Bowl

Bills Jets fourth

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with fans after the Bills 27-10 over the New York Jets to clinch the AFC East Division Championship at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Derek Gee / Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Rave lights bounced around the Bills' locker room, Harrison Phillips and Ed Oliver were in a party mood at the postgame press conference and Buffalo's defensive backs shared a triumphant moment with injured teammate Tre'Davious White. 

Amid the revelry, Bills quarterback Josh Allen wasn't satisfied with Sunday's keepsakes sealed after a 27-10 victory over the New York Jets.

"It’s great, it’s fine," Allen told reporters. "The hats and shirts are cool, but at the end of the day, we have a lot more work to do ..."

The 11-6 Bills still await their first-round opponent – either the Los Angeles Chargers or New England Patriots – but it's clear Allen is hungry for what lies ahead. The fourth-year quarterback even pushed aside a reference to the heights of last season's playoff run, which ended at the hands of Kansas City in the AFC championship game.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with reporters about the Bills' AFC East-clinching victory over the New York Jets.

"Nobody looks back at the end of their career and looks at how many division titles they won. The main goal is the Super Bowl," Allen said. "People get carried away with success from the previous year. Every year is different. Every team is different. The main goal is the main goal."

While Allen wasn't selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021-2022, the Wyoming alum joined an elite group of five quarterbacks with consecutive seasons amassing more than 4,000 yards passing and 35 touchdowns.

