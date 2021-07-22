AFC East camp preview: Patriots count on better version of Cam Newton

Last season was a rude awakening for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

They discovered the unpleasant realities of the first year of the post-Tom Brady era. As the Patriots stumbled to a 7-9 finish and had the rare experience of watching the playoffs, Brady, in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was on his way to winning a seventh Super Bowl and a fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

The performance of the Patriots' new quarterback, Cam Newton, only made Brady's absence more pronounced. Though the Pats intend to stick with Newton as the starter and have reason to believe he'll play better with the help of a stronger supporting cast, they have what they hope is their long-term QB in first-round draft pick Mac Jones.

The plan is to have Jones watch and learn. Does that mean the Patriots must have more patience in waiting for when they can return to anything approaching the glory of the Brady-led dynasty? Perhaps.

But there's a reasonable chance Newton will benefit from what he didn't have in 2020: an offseason of in-person workouts, a second training camp and full season in the Patriots' offensive system.

Newton told ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show that this is a "put up or shut up" season for him.