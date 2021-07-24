AFC East camp preview: New York Jets hit reset button again

New quarterback. New coach.
With those foundational pieces, the New York Jets are taking yet another stab at climbing out of the basement of the AFC East.
The quarterback is former BYU star Zach Wilson, who the Jets made the second overall pick of the draft. If there's to be even a hint of a turnaround from last season's 2-14 finish, Wilson must be the transformative player the Jets are anticipating – just as when they made Sam Darnold the third overall choice in 2018. But even the most promising rookies need developing and immediate progress is never guaranteed.
The coach is Robert Saleh, former defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He replaces Adam Gase and is the Jets' third coach since they fired Rex Ryan after the 2014 season. Saleh figures to represent an upgrade from Gase in terms of overall command and leadership, areas where his predecessor was lacking, and that could go a long way toward helping to accelerate improvement even as Wilson experiences typical rookie growing pains.
The Jets went for additional offensive help in free agency with receiver Corey Davis and running back Tevin Coleman, and in the draft with their other first-round pick, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. They addressed defense with free-agent ends Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry, tackle Sheldon Rankins, and linebacker Jarrad Davis.
Key additions: Free agency, WR Corey Davis (Titans), RB Tevin Coleman (49ers), DE Carl Lawson (Bengals), LB Jarrad Davis (Lions), DT Sheldon Rankins (Saints). Draft, QB Zach Wilson (first round, BYU), G Alijah Vera-Tucker (first round, USC), WR Elijah Moore (second round, Ole Miss).
Key subtractions: QB Sam Darnold (Panthers), LB Tarell Basham (Cowboys), WR Breshad Perriman (Lions), CB Brian Poole (free agent).
Games against Bills: Nov. 14 MetLife Stadium; Jan. 9 Highmark Stadium.
Schedule overview: The Jets have difficult stretches throughout, beginning with the first five weeks that end with a trip to London to face Atlanta. November looks brutal with Thursday night game at Indianapolis, followed by home games against the Bills and Miami. Through the final four weeks, they're at Miami, home against Jacksonville and Tampa Bay and at Buffalo.
What to expect on offense: On the surface, the gap between top overall draft choice Trevor Lawrence and Wilson appears larger than one slot. Lawrence has the classic size for a pocket passer, plus considerable athleticism, and performed at an elite level at an elite program at Clemson. At 6-foot-2 and 214 pounds, Wilson is relatively small and could take a beating behind a suspect offensive line. He also didn't face much of a challenging schedule at BYU last season.
Wilson should be helped by the guidance of new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who is installing a West Coast offense similar to the one in which Wilson thrived in college.
The addition of Davis could make a difference in the passing game, as long as he flourishes as a legitimate No. 1 outside threat. But much of that will depend on Denzel Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, making significant strides in the No. 2 outside spot. The Jets will also need tight end Chris Herndon to step up in a contract year, and Moore to be a consistent presence from the slot.
There doesn't seem to be anyone to provide much of an impact in the running game, though adding Coleman should help.
What to expect on defense: The Jets are switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base scheme. They'll employ a Cover 3 look that's designed to minimize deep passes and subject receivers to hard hits that were the trademark of Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense, which Saleh knows well from his days on Pete Carroll's Seahawks staff.
Regardless of the coverage, the Jets need to do a much better and more consistent job of pressuring the quarterback. Adding Lawson to a line that already includes Quinnen Williams, who had seven sacks last season, should help turn up the heat on opponents. That assumes Williams is fully recovered from the broken foot he suffered in May. Rankins also should provide good interior depth.
The return of middle linebacker C.J. Mosley after his opt-out last season for Covid-19 concerns gives the Jets a potential difference-maker, especially behind a four-man line.
Cornerback looks to be the weakness of the defense, which has the makings of trouble even with the best X-and-O work from Saleh. Cover 3 requires corners who, besides having the necessary physical skills, also have the experience and savvy to handle the challenges of not allowing catches underneath from turning into big plays. Neither of last year's starters, Bryce Hall, drafted in the fifth round last year, nor 2019 sixth-rounder Bless Austin, has many starts under his belt. Poole's entry into free agency leaves the Jets to rely on rookie Michael Carter II to handle the slot.
Free safety Marcus Maye is the Jets' most talented player overall, but he probably won't be helped by the team's lack of a true strong safety, thanks to last year's trade that sent Jamal Adams to Seattle.
What it all means: The best-case scenario for the Jets is that Wilson, who probably will start from day one, survives his rookie season in one piece – physically and psychologically. The Jets have too many holes to be a contender, but Saleh should bring a much-needed sense of order and accountability.