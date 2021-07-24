AFC East camp preview: New York Jets hit reset button again

Wilson should be helped by the guidance of new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who is installing a West Coast offense similar to the one in which Wilson thrived in college.

The addition of Davis could make a difference in the passing game, as long as he flourishes as a legitimate No. 1 outside threat. But much of that will depend on Denzel Mims, a second-round pick in 2020, making significant strides in the No. 2 outside spot. The Jets will also need tight end Chris Herndon to step up in a contract year, and Moore to be a consistent presence from the slot.

There doesn't seem to be anyone to provide much of an impact in the running game, though adding Coleman should help.

What to expect on defense: The Jets are switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base scheme. They'll employ a Cover 3 look that's designed to minimize deep passes and subject receivers to hard hits that were the trademark of Seattle's "Legion of Boom" defense, which Saleh knows well from his days on Pete Carroll's Seahawks staff.