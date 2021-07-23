AFC East camp preview: Miami's job is getting offense up to speed

For the Miami Dolphins, this summer is all about getting second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa comfortable and up to speed with a new offense.
The Dolphins won 10 games last season, but Ryan Fitzpatrick won five of them as the starting quarterback. Fitzpatrick now is in Washington.
After ranking 22nd in yards last season, the Dolphins invested in more weapons and more protection for Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Said Miami coach Brian Flores after minicamp in June: “I think we talked a lot after the season about a variety of things that we felt like he could get better at from a training standpoint, from a command of the offense standpoint, from a reads and throwing mechanics standpoint. I think he’s really worked on all of them and made some improvements.”
Key additions: Free agency, WR Will Fuller (Texans), LB Benardrick McKinney (trade, Texans), DT Adam Butler (Patriots), QB Jacoby Brissett (Colts). Draft, WR Jaylen Waddle (first round, Alabama), DE Jaelan Phillips (first round, Miami), S Jevon Holland (second round, Oregon), OT Liam Eichenberg (second round, Notre Dame), TE Hunter Long (third round, Boston College).
Key subtractions: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (Redskins), DE Shaq Lawson (Texans), OLB Kyle Van Noy (Patriots), DT Davon Godchaux (Patriots), S Bobby McCain (Redskins), P Matt Haack (Bills).
Games against Bills: Sept. 19 at Miami; Oct. 31 at Highmark Stadium.
Schedule overview: Just like the Bills, Miami’s strength of schedule is on the easier side of the league, based on Las Vegas oddsmakers’ over-under win totals. That’s because of perceived weak foes in the AFC South (Houston and Jacksonville), the NFC South (Carolina and Atlanta) and the NFC East matchup (the Giants). Add two games against the rebuilding Jets, and that’s seven potential wins for Miami. The other opponents look tough, including the two AFC “crossover” foes for Miami – Baltimore and Las Vegas. The Dolphins probably will be underdogs in both of those games. Oddly, the first two games are the same as in 2020 – at New England and home vs. Buffalo.
What to expect on offense: Chan Gailey retired as offensive coordinator but the Dolphins aren’t ditching their offensive scheme. They opted for continuity by promoting from within, naming George Godsey (the tight ends coach) and Eric Studesville (the running backs coach) co-coordinators. Just like last year, the Dolphins will be a pass-oriented, spread offense.
The bigger difference is the weapons. Fuller has 4.32 speed. Waddle also runs in the 4.3s and takes over as the slot receiver. They join holdover DeVante Parker to form a quality wideout trio. But are any of them a high-end, No. 1 wideout? Eichenberg takes over as the new left guard. Miami looks weak at running back, with incumbent Myles Gaskin and ex-Ram Malcolm Brown battling for the job. But this is going to be a pass-first offense.
What to expect on defense: The big issue facing the defense is the status of cornerback Xavien Howard, who led the NFL with 10 interceptions and wants more money, even though he signed a massive deal in 2019. He skipped mandatory minicamp. He and fellow outside corner Byron Jones are the highest paid players on the team. Will Miami trade him? The Dolphins have some depth at corner, with Noah Igbinoghene, new slotman Justin Coleman and ex-Patriot Jason McCourty in the fold. The secondary is the strength of the defense.
The Dolphins are counting on their second first-round pick, Phillips, to bolster a front seven that wasn’t quite good enough last year. Miami led the NFL with 29 takeaways last year. Is that sustainable? That masked the fact the defense gave up a lot of yards.
What it all means: How quickly can Tagovailoa and the new offensive pieces function together at a high level? It will be key, because the Dolphins open the season with two big AFC East rivals.