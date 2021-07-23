AFC East camp preview: Miami's job is getting offense up to speed

Games against Bills: Sept. 19 at Miami; Oct. 31 at Highmark Stadium.

Schedule overview: Just like the Bills, Miami’s strength of schedule is on the easier side of the league, based on Las Vegas oddsmakers’ over-under win totals. That’s because of perceived weak foes in the AFC South (Houston and Jacksonville), the NFC South (Carolina and Atlanta) and the NFC East matchup (the Giants). Add two games against the rebuilding Jets, and that’s seven potential wins for Miami. The other opponents look tough, including the two AFC “crossover” foes for Miami – Baltimore and Las Vegas. The Dolphins probably will be underdogs in both of those games. Oddly, the first two games are the same as in 2020 – at New England and home vs. Buffalo.

What to expect on offense: Chan Gailey retired as offensive coordinator but the Dolphins aren’t ditching their offensive scheme. They opted for continuity by promoting from within, naming George Godsey (the tight ends coach) and Eric Studesville (the running backs coach) co-coordinators. Just like last year, the Dolphins will be a pass-oriented, spread offense.