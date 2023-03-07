The Buffalo Bills’ official cap number for the 2023 season was adjusted up by $2.94 million, to $227.7 million.

The NFL adjusts every team’s cap limit in the week or two before the start of the new league year by factoring in incentives paid for the previous season and other bonuses. Each team then can carry over unused cap space from the previous year to raise its cap level – usually by a relatively small amount.

ESPN reported the cap adjustments for each team, above or below the leaguewide base salary cap of $224.8 million for the coming year.

The Bills had $2.94 million left over under the 2022 salary cap that they rolled into this coming season.

Carolina had the biggest adjustment, according to ESPN, rolling money into its cap to boost its total to $251.7 million.

The Bills stood 27th in cap space for 2023 as of Monday, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com, at $17.4 million over the cap. Buffalo could save $20 million in space for 2023 simply by restructuring the contract of quarterback Josh Allen. There were 13 teams over the cap, according to Spotrac. Every team must be under the cap by March 15.