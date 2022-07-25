Add Dawson Knox's neck to Bills quarterback Josh Allen's autograph total

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has signed countless autographs in two days of training camp at St. John Fisher University.
That has included all sorts of jerseys, photos and even a few babies.
His latest: The back of tight end Dawson Knox's neck.
Knox arrived at his news conference Monday and told reporters that Allen has signed the back of his neck. Allen was signing autographs and Knox said he felt the marker on his neck.
Guys being dudes.After practice, Josh Allen autographed Dawson Knox neck.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jPdMZkl3EZ— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) July 25, 2022
Asked by The News' Katherine Fitzgerald whose idea that was, Knox replied, “Who do you think?”
It was, of course, Allen's, but in good news: “I could probably sell my neck for a lot now," Knox said.