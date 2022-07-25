 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Add Dawson Knox's neck to Bills quarterback Josh Allen's autograph total

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bills Training Camp (copy)

A Buffalo Bills fans support Dawson Knox with a sign during day two of training camp on Monday, July 25, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has signed countless autographs in two days of training camp at St. John Fisher University. 

That has included all sorts of jerseys, photos and even a few babies. 

His latest: The back of tight end Dawson Knox's neck. 

Knox arrived at his news conference Monday and told reporters that Allen has signed the back of his neck. Allen was signing autographs and Knox said he felt the marker on his neck. 

People are also reading…

Asked by The News' Katherine Fitzgerald whose idea that was, Knox replied, “Who do you think?”

It was, of course, Allen's, but in good news: “I could probably sell my neck for a lot now," Knox said.

0 Comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills

Inside what Von Miller – 'probably the rarest person in the NFL' – brings to the Bills

When the Bills take the field Sunday to start training camp at St. John Fisher University, they believe Miller will be the missing piece to get them to the Super Bowl. There’s some sense of serendipity: Miller spent months thinking he’d be drafted by the Bills in 2011. But instead, his path took him elsewhere, shaping him at each stop. Miles from Buffalo, he grew up, he grew attached. He was traded away, he broke down, he started over. Now, he’s starting over again, but this time, it is on his terms.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Open says Novak Djokovic can't play if he's not vaccinated against COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News