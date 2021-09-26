 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Add Buffalo's Josh Allen to list of NFL quarterbacks who've thrown TDs to Emmanuel Sanders
0 comments

Add Buffalo's Josh Allen to list of NFL quarterbacks who've thrown TDs to Emmanuel Sanders

Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Washington first (copy)

After Josh Allen found him in the end zone vs. Washington, Emmanuel Sanders (No. 1) has now caught a touchdown pass from 11 NFL quarterbacks.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

With his 28-yard first-quarter touchdown reception from Josh Allen, Bills veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has caught scores from 11 different NFL quarterbacks

The feat, while still eight shy of Irving Fryar's all-time record, is a testament to Sanders' longevity in the league – and also the Denver Broncos' quarterback carousel from 2015-2019, which accounted for six of his passers. 

Sanders has 49 career TD catches. 

Here's the list of quarterbacks who've thrown touchdowns to Sanders, via Pro Football Reference:

• Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh)

• Peyton Manning (Denver)

• Brock Osweiler (Denver)

• Trevor Semien (Denver)

• Paxton Lynch (Denver)

• Case Keenum (Denver)

• Joe Flacco (Denver)

• Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco)

• Drew Brees (New Orleans)

• Taysom Hill (New Orleans)

• Josh Allen (Buffalo)

The 34-year-old receiver for Buffalo, the oldest player on the Bills' roster, has his sights set on his second Super Bowl win before calling it a career, he told Western New York media this week. "I’m gonna be on the beach somewhere while y’all are sitting out in the cold weather next year,” Sanders said. If his statements are any indication, Allen could be the last quarterback to appear on this list.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: [BN] Blitz Mailbag - Did Epenesa and Rousseau earn more playing time?

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News