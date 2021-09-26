Add Buffalo's Josh Allen to list of NFL quarterbacks who've thrown TDs to Emmanuel Sanders

With his 28-yard first-quarter touchdown reception from Josh Allen, Bills veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has caught scores from 11 different NFL quarterbacks.
The feat, while still eight shy of Irving Fryar's all-time record, is a testament to Sanders' longevity in the league – and also the Denver Broncos' quarterback carousel from 2015-2019, which accounted for six of his passers.
Sanders has 49 career TD catches.
Here's the list of quarterbacks who've thrown touchdowns to Sanders, via Pro Football Reference:
• Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh)
• Peyton Manning (Denver)
• Brock Osweiler (Denver)
• Trevor Semien (Denver)
• Paxton Lynch (Denver)
• Case Keenum (Denver)
• Joe Flacco (Denver)
• Jimmy Garoppolo (San Francisco)
• Drew Brees (New Orleans)
• Taysom Hill (New Orleans)
• Josh Allen (Buffalo)
The 34-year-old receiver for Buffalo, the oldest player on the Bills' roster, has his sights set on his second Super Bowl win before calling it a career, he told Western New York media this week. "I’m gonna be on the beach somewhere while y’all are sitting out in the cold weather next year,” Sanders said. If his statements are any indication, Allen could be the last quarterback to appear on this list.