'Absurd,' 'Laughable,' 'Peak 2020': Bills' Jordan Poyer misses Pro Bowl and fans are not happy

Bills safety Jordan Poyer won the fan vote for the AFC Pro Bowl roster, but he was not among those selected when the announcement was made Monday night.

Voting is divided into thirds – with fans, coaches and players – meaning the fans had a better impression of Poyer than the players or coaches.

Poyer has the most tackles for a defensive back in the league with 117 tackles, which is ninth overall.

The Bills had five players make the Pro Bowl – Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Tremaine Edmunds, Andre Roberts and Tre'Davious White.

With Poyer leading the fan voting in early December, teammates spoke about how Poyer was overdue to receive recognition.

"Po has been playing lights out for us," safety Micah Hyde told reporters early this month. "He can rush the quarterback, he can tackle, he can cover, he can do it all for us. It's good to see that he's finally getting the recognition. He's been a Pro Bowl player for us the last four years. He'd better get it this year. There's no way, in my mind, that he cannot get it this year."

The snub upset Bills fans and they voiced the displeasure on social media. Here is a sampling: