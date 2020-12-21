'Absurd,' 'Laughable,' 'Peak 2020': Bills' Jordan Poyer misses Pro Bowl and fans are not happy

Bills safety Jordan Poyer won the fan vote for the AFC Pro Bowl roster, but he was not among those selected when the announcement was made Monday night.
Voting is divided into thirds – with fans, coaches and players – meaning the fans had a better impression of Poyer than the players or coaches.
Poyer has the most tackles for a defensive back in the league with 117 tackles, which is ninth overall.
The Bills had five players make the Pro Bowl – Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Tremaine Edmunds, Andre Roberts and Tre'Davious White.
With Poyer leading the fan voting in early December, teammates spoke about how Poyer was overdue to receive recognition.
"Po has been playing lights out for us," safety Micah Hyde told reporters early this month. "He can rush the quarterback, he can tackle, he can cover, he can do it all for us. It's good to see that he's finally getting the recognition. He's been a Pro Bowl player for us the last four years. He'd better get it this year. There's no way, in my mind, that he cannot get it this year."
The snub upset Bills fans and they voiced the displeasure on social media. Here is a sampling:
Jordan Poyer led all safeties in the fan vote, meaning that the players and coaches around the league are still sleeping on him. Make them pay, @J_poyer21 😤 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/0CaspnQWaE— John Sparaco™ (@JohnSparaco) December 22, 2020
Jordan Poyer was one of the best safeties this year, won the fan vote, and yet still, didn’t get picked for the Pro Bowl. Beyond messed up. This dude been snubbed over and over. But this is just blatant.— Oliver Maroney (@OliverMaroney) December 22, 2020
Jordan Poyer got hosed in the Pro Bowl voting— ScooterBrowne (@LaichItIs) December 22, 2020
jordan poyer snubbed https://t.co/kLpeoQDFpE— James Filippelli (@jf37_) December 22, 2020
How Jordan Poyer isn’t a pro bowl selection is beyond me dude.— Alex Bryan (@Flydog92) December 22, 2020
Glad for the Bills who made the Pro Bowl but my only take is saying that Jordan Poyer continues to get robbed. I don’t know what more that man can do to earn a spot. Horrible omission, yet again.— Patrick Moran (@PatMoranTweets) December 22, 2020
How the hell did Jordan Poyer not make the Pro Bowl? 🤔🧐😡— Tyler (@TyJoseph315) December 22, 2020
Can someone PLEASE tell me. How. In THEE. Hell. Does Jordan Poyer not make the Pro Bowl!? The dude is literally the best at his position in the league.— Van Biller (@BillerVan) December 22, 2020
Jordan Poyer not making the Super Bowl is peak 2020. Saw this man first hand when he faced the Cardinals. C'mon Man— Mr.Splashadult🇺🇲🦅 (@MrSplashadult) December 22, 2020
The fact that Jordan Poyer isn’t a pro bowler is laughable #nfl— Zack (@Zacks8854) December 22, 2020
Jordan Poyer snubbed. You have to be kidding me. That is just absurd.— Ajay (@AjayCybulski) December 22, 2020