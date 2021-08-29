 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aaron Rodgers delivers special moment at Bills game for longtime Packers fan battling cancer
0 comments

Aaron Rodgers delivers special moment at Bills game for longtime Packers fan battling cancer

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Aaron Rodgers fan

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers poses for a picture with fan Pam Domineske, who is battling stage 4 cancer. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers helped make a special moment for Saturday at Highmark Stadium for fan Pam Domineske from Elmira. 

Domineske is battling stage 4 breast cancer, which has spread to her lung, liver and bones, her granddaughter said. 

Domineske, who is undergoing two chemotherapy treatments at the Falck Cancer Center in Elmira, was able to get the attention of one of the managers on the Packers' sideline.

She explained her situation and her fandom for Rodgers and asked if the manager could ask Rodgers to stop over to the stands to sign her shirt. Rodgers did, posed for a photo and can be seen making prayer hands as he walks away. 

The image was captured by News photographer Harry Scull Jr. and had more than 2,000 likes as of Sunday morning. 

"My grandma has been a huge Packers fan ever since she was a kid. She lives and breathes Aaron Rodgers and the Packers," her granddaughter said.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Blind Paralympian Noah Malone shares heartfelt message from Tokyo

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News