Aaron Rodgers delivers special moment at Bills game for longtime Packers fan battling cancer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers helped make a special moment for Saturday at Highmark Stadium for fan Pam Domineske from Elmira.

Domineske is battling stage 4 breast cancer, which has spread to her lung, liver and bones, her granddaughter said.

Domineske, who is undergoing two chemotherapy treatments at the Falck Cancer Center in Elmira, was able to get the attention of one of the managers on the Packers' sideline.

She explained her situation and her fandom for Rodgers and asked if the manager could ask Rodgers to stop over to the stands to sign her shirt. Rodgers did, posed for a photo and can be seen making prayer hands as he walks away.

The image was captured by News photographer Harry Scull Jr. and had more than 2,000 likes as of Sunday morning.

"My grandma has been a huge Packers fan ever since she was a kid. She lives and breathes Aaron Rodgers and the Packers," her granddaughter said.