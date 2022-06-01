Aaron Rodgers' birdie putt on 12th hole provides winning margin over Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in 'The Match'

Fittingly, it came down to the very end.

The team of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady defeated the pairing of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday in Capital One’s “The Match,” a 12-hole golf exhibition contested at Las Vegas’ Wynn Golf Club.

Rodgers holed about a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole to secure the victory in the made-for-TV event that featured the four superstar NFL quarterbacks playing in a "shamble" format: All four golfers teed off at each hole, and each team selected its best tee shot to play. From there, golfers played their own ball until they holed out, with the best golfer’s score determining the hole’s winning team.

Brady, 44, who ended a brief retirement earlier this offseason and will return for a third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Rodgers, 38, jumped out to a quick, 2-up lead over their 26-year-old opponents. Rodgers, whose day job is with the Green Bay Packers, did all the work on the first hole, hitting the fairway off the tee, putting an iron on the green and holing the 10-foot birdie putt. Rodgers hit the fairway again on the second hole, and Brady capitalized by putting his iron shot on the short par-5 on the green.

His eagle putt was close enough that the birdie putt was conceded.

“You guys aren’t surprised by this, are you?” Brady asked about his side’s quick lead.

That was just a small sampling of the trash talking, which started even before the golf. During the pregame show, Allen made sure to show off his ball – from Buffalo-based company OnCore – that had the infamous NFL scouting combine photo of Brady from 2000 plastered on the side.

Not to be outdone once play began, Brady showed Allen his ball that had a Lombardi Trophy on it. “Josh, have you ever seen one of these?” the seven-time Super Bowl champion asked -- knowing full well the answer.

Rodgers was hot early, leading Allen to make a rather astute observation.

“This guy is pretty good at golf. I guess that’s what happens when you don’t go to OTAs,” he deadpanned, referring to Rodgers’ decision to skip the Packers’ voluntary spring practices.

The Allen/Mahomes team picked up a stroke on the short, 325-yard par-4. Both had good drives, and the team played Mahomes’ ball from just short left of the green. Rodgers and Brady likewise played from the fringe, but neither was able to get close on his second shot. Mahomes’ eagle putt rolled just by and the birdie putt was conceded.

Allen’s struggles continued when he hit his tee shot on the 155-yard, par-3 fourth hole into the water. Brady was the only one of the four to hit the green, but neither he nor Rodgers could convert the birdie putt.

“A little chunky,” Brady said of his tee shot. “I call that a little Josh Alleny.”

To which Allen responded, “Don’t worry, they’ll fix that one in post,” – a reference to Brady’s social media team creatively editing Brady’s shot to look better than it actually was.

Perhaps the trash talk inspired Allen. He helped his side when he hit a clutch, 4-foot par putt that followed his chip from behind the green where Mahomes’ tee shot ended up. That halved the hole for the Allen/Mahomes team.

On the 533-yard, par-5 fifth hole, Allen hit a good drive down the left side of the fairway. What followed from the fairway was a reminder that this foursome is paid to throw footballs, not hit golf balls. Brady dead shanked one right, while Allen and Rodgers also pulled it right into the gallery.

“These guys are going to kill somebody out here,” host Charles Barkley said.

Mahomes, however, didn’t follow suit, and hit an iron to about 20 feet. That led to a two-putt birdie that squared the match through five holes.

Allen had a bit of an adventure on the tee of the 190-yard, par-3 sixth hole. He pulled his tee shot right into the gallery, then used his one mulligan from the tee that was allowed in the competition.

“Don’t hit anybody on this one,” he said when asked by the hosts what his strategy for the next swing would be.

The mulligan didn’t pay off, however, as Allen pulled his next shot way left of the green. Mahomes, however, saved his teammate’s bacon, getting up and down from right of the green by holing an 8-foot par putt that halved the hole and kept the match all square through six holes.

The Allen/Mahomes team pulled ahead on the eighth hole. Allen hit one of his best shots of the day on the 170-yard, par-3, landing his tee shot hole high on the fringe.

“It’s been a rough day, but the tides are changing,” Allen said.

Mahomes then did one better, sticking his tee shot inside 8 feet. After Rodgers and Brady missed a long birdie chance, Mahomes drained an own-ball birdie for a 1-up lead.

Brady and Rodgers evened the match on the short, par-4 10th hole. Rodgers drove the green, which was about 300 yards, and Brady was able to hole his birdie putt. Allen and Mahomes both failed to get up and down from a green-side bunker for their birdie.

Allen’s approach shot on the par-4 11th hole went into the gallery – imagine that – left of the green, but got a fortuitous bounce and ended up trickling onto the green.

“That’s Bills Mafia right there,” Allen said.

That’s probably the case. Course reporter Amanda Balionis said, “Bills Mafia came out here in the strongest numbers.”

The two sides halved the 11th hole with pars, meaning the match went to the final hole all square.

On the par-3 12th hole, Brady went first, hitting a shot right at the pin, but long. Rodgers then followed with an aggressive line on the 167-yard shot, settling about 15 feet from the cup. Brady then used his mulligan, but airmailed it into the water.

Allen’s tee shot was pin high, but missed the green right. Mahomes went next, but hit into the water. He then used his mulligan and landed on the green, but was about 90 feet short.

Allen nearly pulled off a miracle, hitting his putt to an inch from the cup. Mahomes then went long on his birdie attempt, which set the stage for Brady and Rodgers. Brady’s birdie try missed, but he gave Rodgers a good read, and the Packers’ quarterback walked in the winning putt.

"It was nerve-racking, for sure. Didn't compete how I wanted to today," Allen said afterward. "Pat went absolutely unconscious there for about five holes, but at the end of the day we had such a good time. For it to come down on 12 and miss a long one and Aaron walk in a long one, that was pretty cool."

