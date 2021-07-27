 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A toast to Buffalo Bills fans, ranked most likely to have a drink before a game
0 comments

A toast to Buffalo Bills fans, ranked most likely to have a drink before a game

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills Nation (copy)

Bills fans tailgate in the parking lot before a game against the Buccaneers in 2017.

 Buffalo News file photo

In one of those questionable online surveys whose results should not be a surprise, Bills fans are the heaviest drinkers before games. 

According to SportsHandle.com, "When you think of NFL tailgating and “pregaming,” the first team that comes to mind is most likely the table-smashing rituals of the Buffalo Bills fans, or Bills Mafia.” Sure enough, the Buffalo Bills ranked No. 1 on the list of fans who are most likely to drink before a game. Let’s be honest, is anyone really surprised though?"

The results show Bills fans are 83% likely to have a beer before a game. Carolina Panthers fans are No. 2, followed by fans of the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears (No. 4) and Arizona Cardinals (No. 5).

The organization surveyed 2,013 self-reporting National Football League fans who were over the age of 21 from around the country between June 21 and 30. The report says 62% of respondents were male and 38% were female. The average age of respondents was 38 years old.

In terms of fans who drink the most, Bills fans ranked third with an average of 4.5 beers per game. Bengals fans topped the list at 5.2 followed by Ravens fans at 4.8. 

Bills fans spend an average of $52.85 per game on beer. That was among the highest in the league. Chargers fans spent an average of $60.93. 

So, Bills fans, here a toast to you for being No. 1 ... 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese diplomats furious over media photo of country's weightlifting gold-medalist

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News