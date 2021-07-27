A toast to Buffalo Bills fans, ranked most likely to have a drink before a game

In one of those questionable online surveys whose results should not be a surprise, Bills fans are the heaviest drinkers before games.

According to SportsHandle.com, "When you think of NFL tailgating and “pregaming,” the first team that comes to mind is most likely the table-smashing rituals of the Buffalo Bills fans, or Bills Mafia.” Sure enough, the Buffalo Bills ranked No. 1 on the list of fans who are most likely to drink before a game. Let’s be honest, is anyone really surprised though?"

The results show Bills fans are 83% likely to have a beer before a game. Carolina Panthers fans are No. 2, followed by fans of the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears (No. 4) and Arizona Cardinals (No. 5).

The organization surveyed 2,013 self-reporting National Football League fans who were over the age of 21 from around the country between June 21 and 30. The report says 62% of respondents were male and 38% were female. The average age of respondents was 38 years old.