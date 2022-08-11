A message for Brandon Beane: Von Miller's right – the Bills should absolutely sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Whenever Von Miller’s playing days in the NFL are done, he shouldn’t have much trouble transitioning to a new career.

“He’s a good salesman, good recruiter, whatever label or job title you want to put on him,” Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of his star edge rusher. “I think he’s also good football player, and he’s been really good to have around.”

Since signing with the Bills in March, Miller hasn’t been shy about getting some of his counterparts to come join him in Buffalo. That didn’t work out when it came to veteran cornerback Joe Haden, but lately, Miller has set his sights on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. – his teammate last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

Until Friday, Miller’s recruitment has mostly taken place on social media. During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” however, it went beyond Instagram messages and “eyes” emoji responses.

“I have an open locker right next to me. Odell is my guy,” Miller told McAfee. “You don’t have too many friends outside of football. Of course I have colleagues that I know, but he’s one of my good buddies. I’ve been knowing him for a long time, over six, seven years. He’s trying to work himself to get back healthy, but the door is open for him to come to the Buffalo Bills. I know Odell loves to win. Everybody loves to win. We’ve got a winning team. Him really being here would just put the icing on the cake and put us over the top.”

Odell Beckham … to the Bills?

While it might sound far-fetched, it wasn’t all that long ago very few people thought the team would be in the running for Miller’s services, either.

Message to Brandon Beane: Listen to Miller. Get it done.

The Super Bowl window for this franchise is as wide open as it’s been since the early 1990s. With franchise quarterback Josh Allen leading the way, the Bills are the betting favorites in Las Vegas to secure that long-awaited first Super Bowl ring.

Every single move Beane makes between now and then has to be an effort to accomplish that goal. Of course, there are challenges that would have to be overcome to acquire a player as talented as Beckham, but the Bills have plenty working in their favor, too. Miller’s presence is one of those things.

“You see it at practice, guys are learning from him, but he stays open to the conversation of what they may have done before, they being the players around him, and I just really appreciate the way he’s integrated himself into what we do in the Buffalo culture and the community,” McDermott said.

The Bills will be in SoFi Stadium in less than a month as the Rams and their fans celebrate last season’s Super Bowl victory. The Bills will look across the field and see a team that, led by head coach Sean McVay and General Manager Les Snead, cashed in on their “Super Bowl or bust” approach in 2021.

The Rams were the team that made the huge move at the trade deadline, acquiring Miller from the Denver Broncos. They weren’t finished, though. When things went south for Beckham and he was released by the Cleveland Browns, Snead swooped in and signed the receiver in November. The move proved to be genius. Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games for the Rams in the regular season, then added 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles’ four postseason victories, culminating with a victory in Super Bowl LVI in their home stadium.

In that game, Beckham finished with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown before suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in the second quarter. That injury means he likely won’t be able to return to play until November at the earliest – after he turns 30 on Nov. 5 of this year – but that shouldn’t deter the Bills, who can afford to wait.

Even if Beckham can’t play until December, the idea of him eventually lining up with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in three-receiver sets is downright intoxicating. That’s why Beane needs to find a way to overcome any obstacles.

The first of those is the salary cap. Yes, it’s real, and yes, it impacts how teams do business. Signing Beckham isn’t as simple as handing him a blank check and letting him fill it in. As of Thursday, the Bills had $4.966 million in cap space, but that number only takes into account the top 51 salaries on their roster. When the team sets its 53-man roster and fills out the practice squad later this month, that space will dry up. Acquiring Beckham will require Beane to get even more creative with the cap than he already has. Beane has tried to limit just how far he kicks the can down the road in regards to the salary cap, but this is a special circumstance in which he would be justified in doing it again. Beckham's that good.

Still, the Bills will have to sell Beckham on the opportunity to win another Super Bowl, and hope he prioritizes that this season while he gets healthy over chasing the biggest contract possible. Then, potentially, he can cash in again next offseason.

“Playing in the league six, seven, eight, nine years, you win a Super Bowl, it creates this addiction,” Miller said on McAfee’s show. “I know he felt it, and he wants to get back there. I felt it twice, and I want to get back there. This is the path to go. The Buffalo Bills have been on the brink for very long time. He could be that last little drop, just like myself, to get us over the top and go back to football heaven.”

But what about Beckham’s reputation as a me-first prima donna who will destroy the carefully constructed chemistry in the Bills’ locker room?

Forget all that.

You didn’t hear a peep about Beckham being bad teammate in L.A. Winning cures all – and the Bills are poised to win big.

“I think he cares about winning at this point in his career,” Miller told McAfee. “He wants to be loved, just like any pro athlete wants to be loved wherever you go. Bills Mafia will embrace him with open arms. We’re going to feed him the ball. Josh Allen, it’s just going to add to his weapons. You’ve got Diggs, you’ve Isaiah (McKenzie). You’ve got Gabe Davis and Odell Beckham, plus all the guys who are helping out, as well. That would really put us over the top."

To their credit, Beane and McDermott have built a locker room that can handle a big personality.

“That’s what good people do. I mean, when you have good people and you surround yourself with good people, you got a chance to become something every season and I would say that we’re seeing some of the fruits of that hard work,” McDermott said of constructing his team’s culture in response to a question about Miller serving as a recruiter. “At the end of the day, we’re out here trying to get better and every season is kind of its own deal, so we’ll see where we go this season.”

Beckham would undoubtedly make the Bills better. His addition would potentially make a great offense legendary. Signing Beckham would also keep him away from the Rams, Packers, Ravens, Chiefs and Cowboys – teams with either Super Bowl aspirations like the Bills, massive needs at wide receiver, or both.

That’s secondary, though.

The Bills should sign Odell Beckham Jr. for one very simple reason: He’s very good, and he can potentially help the Bills win the Super Bowl.