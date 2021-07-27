A lot riding on defensive line growth as Bills enter training camp. Here is the to-do list

“I have so much respect for A.J. Epenesa,” Washington said. “Talk about coming into the NFL, coming into pro football under the circumstances he did. He came in without the benefit of an offseason, without some of the traditional things that give a rookie a chance to be ready to go in the early part of the season. He kept fighting. We saw the consequence, if you will, of the lack of an offseason early. Then A.J., to his credit, with every day and every week we saw him getting better and better and more confident in what he was doing. By the third game, he had his first NFL sack. He kept going from there. He’s really looked good in the offseason. He’s quick. He’s mature. You can see the results of him investing time and developing himself. Our strength and conditioning staff have done a good job with him. He’s looked really good in camp thus far.”