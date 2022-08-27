A look at the veteran options for Bills at punter now that Matt Ariaza is out

The Buffalo Bills will have a lot of options available at punter this week now that they have released rookie Matt Araiza.

Perhaps the most prominent is Grand Island native Brett Kern, who is locked in a battle for his job on the Tennessee Titans with rookie Brett Stonehouse. Whichever one loses could be a candidate for the Bills, and speculation in Tennessee is Stonehouse might win the job. Stonehouse was not drafted but left Colorado State as the NCAA career leader in average yards per punt at 47.8. Kern, 36, has held the punting job with the Titans for 13 years and made the Pro Bowl in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Tennessee is one of four NFL teams that have an ongoing punter competition.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In Cincinnati, Kevin Huber, 37, is in his 14th NFL season but faces a challenge from Drue Chrisman, 25, one of the top punters in Ohio State history.

The Baltimore Ravens have two punters in camp, rookie fourth-round draft pick Jordan Stout and undrafted Rookie Cameron Dicker, who recently was released by the Los Angeles Rams.

Denver has two punters in camp, Sam Martin and Corliss Waitman. Martin, a nine-year NFL veteran, missed the exhibition game in Denver due to an ankle injury, which is not believed to be serious. Waitman, undrafted in 2020, has performed well.

Full-time punters from last season who are on the market as free agents include Michael Palardy, Dustin Colquitt, Lachlan Edwards, Jordan Berry and Ty Long.

Palardy is left-footed and punted for Miami last year. Colquitt, 40, is left-footed and has played 255 NFL games. The Bills’ like left-footed punters, which are less common in the NFL. The Bills last three punters – Araiza, Matt Haack and Corey Bojorquez are left-footers.

Edwards was Carolina’s punter last year and spent a week in Bills camp in 2020. Berry punted for Minnesota and Long for the Chargers last season.