A look at the contract details for Isaiah McKenzie's new deal with the Buffalo Bills

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie's two-year contract to remainwith the Buffalo Bills has a total value of $4.4 million, according to a league source.
The Bills and McKenzie announced the deal Sunday night.
The source said McKenzie's deal includes a $600,000 salary bonus and has $1.25 million guaranteed with an average annual salary of $2.2 million.
His 2022 salary includes a $1.35 million base, a $600,000 signing bonus, a $125,000 roster bonus and a $100,000 workout bonus. His cap hit is $1.875 million and his dead value hit would be $1.25 million if he is released.
He is due a $250,000 roster bonus for 2023 on the third day of the league year next March. His base salary for 2023 is $1.75 million with a cap hit is $2.25 million.
He also has up to $125,000 in per-game roster bonuses each year. Additionally, McKenzie can earn up to $1.8 million. in bonuses for catches, receiving yards, punt return average, kickoff return average and touchdowns.
McKenzie had an up-and-down 2021 season with the Bills. He won the kick- and punt-returner jobs coming out of training camp, but a costly fumble against Indianapolis on a kick return in a Week 11 loss led to him being benched for the next two games. McKenzie returned to the lineup in Week 14 against Tampa Bay, but his moment in the spotlight would come two weeks later. With slot receiver Cole Beasley out of the lineup after testing positive for Covid-19, McKenzie played 67 offensive snaps – 85% of the team total – in a must-win game over the New England Patriots.