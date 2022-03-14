A look at the contract details for Isaiah McKenzie's new deal with the Buffalo Bills

McKenzie had an up-and-down 2021 season with the Bills. He won the kick- and punt-returner jobs coming out of training camp, but a costly fumble against Indianapolis on a kick return in a Week 11 loss led to him being benched for the next two games. McKenzie returned to the lineup in Week 14 against Tampa Bay, but his moment in the spotlight would come two weeks later. With slot receiver Cole Beasley out of the lineup after testing positive for Covid-19, McKenzie played 67 offensive snaps – 85% of the team total – in a must-win game over the New England Patriots.