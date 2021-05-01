A look at possible targets for Bills on Day 3 of NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills enter Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday with four picks.

The Bills have no fourth round pick. They have two fifth-rounders (Nos. 161 and 174), one sixth-rounder (No. 213) and one seventh-rounder (No. 236).

Round 2: Bills make it back-to-back defensive linemen with Carlos Basham Jr. In 31 games the past three seasons at Wake Forest, Basham made 33.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown.

Three players have been added so far: defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Carlos Basham and offensive tackle Spencer Brown.

The Bills still have numerous need areas they could address. Here are some names to keep in mind as the Bills complete their selection process.

Cornerback: The Bills passed in the third round on Syracuse’s Ifeatu Melifonwu, who went at No. 101 to Detroit. They’re not likely to find a prospect who is going to present a strong challenge for a starting spot in the fifth round or later. Among the best available who have long enough arms to meet the Bills’ preferences are Central Arkansas’ Robert Rochell, Ohio State’s Shaun Wade and Georgia’s D.J. Daniel. None may make it out of the fourth round. Ditto for a quality slot prospect, Michigan State’s Shakur Brown. Among the late-round prospects are 6-4 Isreal Mukuamu of South Carolina, slot prospect Camryn Bynum of Cal, Brian Mills of UNC-Central and Boise State corner/kick returner Avery Williams.

5 things to know about Wake Forest DE Carlos Basham Jr. The 6-foot-3, 274-pound redshirt senior is known for his burly build, powerful hands and counter spins, as well as his hard hitting and relentless pursuit of the quarterback.

