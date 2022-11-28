A.J. Epenesa returns to practice, along with four players who return from illness

While the Buffalo Bills’ Monday injury report was fairly lengthy, it was sprinkled with some good news, and only two players missed practice due to injuries.

Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow) was a full participant for the first time since his injury on Nov. 6 against the New York Jets. Allen missed two practices following the game and had been limited in practice since.

Pass rusher Von Miller (knee) and left tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) did not practice.

Defense end A.J. Epenesa (ankle) returned to practice Monday, a positive sign for the Bills' defensive line.

Epenesa and Greg Rousseau (ankle) were full participants on Monday. Rousseau was practicing with the team during the open portion of practice Sunday, while Epenesa worked to the side.

“I just want to help my team whenever I’m ready,” Rousseau said Sunday. “It’s unfortunate that Von’s down for sure, but I’m trying to be the best teammate when I go out there, so I can actually help the team.”

As Miller will miss Thursday’s game, the rest of the edge rushers are preparing for expanded roles.

“We have a lot of men in that room that are real hungry,” Rousseau said. “A lot of great rushers, like Boogie (Basham), AJ, Shaq Lawson, and it’s guys that are ready to step up to the plate, no matter what’s going on out there.”

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (eye) and cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) were listed as full participants. Edmunds and Morse did not practice last week.

Five players did not practice due to illness: wide receiver Khalil Shakir, cornerback Dane Jackson, safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, and tight end Quintin Morris. All but Hamlin also did not practice Sunday from illness, per coach Sean McDermott.

Four Bills players who missed practice Sunday from illness returned for Monday's practice: safety Jordan Poyer, running back Nyheim Hines, defensive back Siran Neal and linebacker Tyler Matakevich.