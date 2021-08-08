'A franchise-changing move': What Josh Allen's contract means for the Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen’s six-year contract extension has set him up nicely for the future. The Buffalo Bills expect it should set them up nicely, too.
What remains to be seen is what ripple effect, if any, Allen’s deal might have on the league at large, though neither Allen nor Bills General Manager Brandon Beane expressed much concern. All that matters to them: The Bills locked up their guy, and they did so in a way that can allow them flexibility elsewhere.
Shorter deals can be seen as player-friendly, whereas a longer deal allows a team more control.
“Brandon Beane now has the power to spread things out as he needs to for this Bills' window, which is a window of contention. So certainly, that's what this is about,” said Michael Ginnitti, co-founder of the sports financial website Spotrac.com. “This is about spreading things out, keeping things kind of casual for the next two years cap-wise, and giving Brandon Beane the firepower to at least sit down with those other players and try to keep this band together.”
Under the terms of the $258 million extension, Allen's salary cap hit is $10.2 million this season and $16.4 million in 2022 before it jumps to $39.7 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.
As Beane noted Friday, the money for the franchise quarterback is the "biggest piece to build your salary cap around." With that number set, he can better anticipate other roster decisions.
Recent quarterback contracts have been four-year extensions for players such as Deshaun Watson with Houston, Dak Prescott with Dallas and Carson Wentz with Philadelphia, though Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year extension with Kansas City last summer bucked that trend.
As far as the length, Ginnitti calls it a “baby Mahomes contract,” using the number of years as the measuring stick. Ginnitti said other cases might follow this longer-deal trend, but it could depend on the team's ability to win now.
“I do think in the case where the quarterback is getting paid right in the middle of the contention window, we are going to see this,” Ginnitti said. “We are going to see GMs kind of get their way and say, ‘Look, we're happy to pay you and guarantee you whatever it takes, but you've got to give me my ability to move things around.’ So I do think this will be a trend in this specific scenario.
“If your quarterback needs the payday and that team is ready to win simultaneously, this is probably going to be how it looks.”
Brad Spielberger, a salary cap analyst for Pro Football Focus, says the timing also worked out in the Bills' ability to lock in Allen ahead of other quarterbacks from the 2018 draft class. Allen, selected seventh overall, was the third of five quarterbacks drafted in the first round in 2018.
He noted other examples of Beane being first to sign prominent players before others at the same position.
Tackle Dion Dawkins signed a four-year deal worth $58.3 million last August before Ronnie Stanley signed a five-year, $98.75 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens in October and Garett Bolles signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Denver Broncos in December.
The Bills signed cornerback Tre’Davious White to a four-year, $69 million deal last August four days before the Los Angeles Rams made Jalen Ramsey the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. Ramsey signed a five-year, $105 million contract.
With those highest-paid numbers always climbing up, it can be advantageous for a team to wrap things up sooner, especially with the salary cap expected to jump for 2023. In Allen’s case, extensions for quarterbacks Lamar Jackson of the Ravens and Baker Mayfield of the Browns are looming. They now have to compare to Allen's deal and its structure rather than Allen having to compare his to theirs.
“Being early to the market and getting these things done where the deal is strong for player – they're not pulling one over on the player, or anything like that. They're still very strong deals,” Spielberger said, “But there's an understanding the market is coming in and other deals are pending. … That's also just a win for the Buffalo Bills’ general philosophy.”
That philosophy is centered around developing their draft picks and being able to re-sign them such as White, Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano. It also has meant identifying lower-risk free agents, developing those players and re-signing them such as offensive linemen Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano.
On Allen’s side, Spielberger points to a strong cash flow and a rolling guarantee structure as benefits to the quarterback. Portions of Allen's bonuses and salary will become guaranteed each year. For example, at the start of the league year in 2023, $10 million of his 2024 salary and $16.5 million of his 2025 roster bonus will be guaranteed, per Spotrac.
Spielberger also sees Allen’s emotional ties to the city and the community as perhaps weighing more than in other players’ negotiations.
“He struck me as a guy that would maybe be more interested in that longer term deal,” he said. “He loves Buffalo. Buffalo loves him.”
With that as a factor, the Bills could again emphasize stability for Allen and flexibility for the rest of the team in discussions.
Beane said Friday that the timelines of Jackson and Mayfield did not add a sense of urgency.
“I didn't really worry about those guys. I mean there's various ways to do it, various structures,” Beane said.
And on the flip side, Allen isn’t necessarily watching other quarterbacks even now that his deal is done. While other cases could point to his extension as a model for other deals, Allen doesn’t take much interest in that big-picture analysis.
“Not really. I felt this was a good deal for me and the team,” Allen said. “I don’t know if some players feel that way or, you know, everybody has their own opinions and different ideas of how things should go. But at the end of the day, we got it done, and I think both sides are pretty happy about it.”
His teammates certainly seem pleased. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs praised the deal, noting that it helps his cause, in that he intends to keep playing with Allen. Diggs is under contract through the 2023 season.
“I was just happy that it got done. Because he's a hell of a quarterback, and after this season, his price tag probably would have went up a little higher, too,” Diggs said Saturday. “So, I want to be with him for a little while, so hopefully it can happen, but I was happy for him."
It's the largest deal in Bills' history, but Allen hopes it will be memorable for other reasons.
“It's a franchise-changing move for them,” Ginnitti said. “It really is.”