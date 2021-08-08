'A franchise-changing move': What Josh Allen's contract means for the Bills

On Allen’s side, Spielberger points to a strong cash flow and a rolling guarantee structure as benefits to the quarterback. Portions of Allen's bonuses and salary will become guaranteed each year. For example, at the start of the league year in 2023, $10 million of his 2024 salary and $16.5 million of his 2025 roster bonus will be guaranteed, per Spotrac.

Spielberger also sees Allen’s emotional ties to the city and the community as perhaps weighing more than in other players’ negotiations.

“He struck me as a guy that would maybe be more interested in that longer term deal,” he said. “He loves Buffalo. Buffalo loves him.”

With that as a factor, the Bills could again emphasize stability for Allen and flexibility for the rest of the team in discussions.

Beane said Friday that the timelines of Jackson and Mayfield did not add a sense of urgency.

“I didn't really worry about those guys. I mean there's various ways to do it, various structures,” Beane said.

And on the flip side, Allen isn’t necessarily watching other quarterbacks even now that his deal is done. While other cases could point to his extension as a model for other deals, Allen doesn’t take much interest in that big-picture analysis.