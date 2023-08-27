The dress rehearsals are over for the Buffalo Bills.

Next up on the schedule is the season opener, which comes Sept. 11 at the New York Jets. Before that, however, General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott must trim their roster by nearly half. The Bills, and all 31 other NFL teams, are required to trim their 90-man rosters down to the season limit of 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

That means plenty of tough decisions will need to be made over the next couple days. Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection on how the Bills’ initial 53-man roster might look following cut-down day:

Quarterbacks (2): Josh Allen, Kyle Allen

Cut (1): Matt Barkley

Analysis: Expect Beane to thoroughly research every available backup quarterback option after an uneven preseason for both Kyle Allen and Barkley, who is currently out of the lineup right now with a right (throwing) elbow injury. Because of that, Kyle Allen gets the default nod here as the No. 2, but if Beane thinks there is an upgrade available through waivers, free agency or even a trade, he should aggressively pursue it. Kyle Allen’s performance against the Bears was a continuation of what we’ve seen throughout the summer from both quarterbacks vying to be Josh Allen’s backup: Some good and some bad. Turnovers have been the real issue, especially the past two weeks, as Kyle Allen and Barkley combined for six giveaways. That can’t inspire much confidence from the coaching staff. If the Texans decide it doesn’t make sense to keep Case Keenum as their No. 3 quarterback, he could be an option for the Bills because of his familiarity with the offensive system from his time spent in Buffalo in 2022. It’s worth pointing out the Bills kicked the tires on a trade with the 49ers for Trey Lance, which shows they’re exploring alternatives to Kyle Allen as the No. 2 quarterback.

Running backs/fullback (4): James Cook, Latavius Murray, Damien Harris, Reggie Gilliam

Cuts (3): Jordan Mims, Ty Johnson, Darrynton Evans

Analysis: Evans made a late push with a great 35-yard touchdown run against the Bears, but it’s tough to see a way he cracks the 53-man roster. After Nyheim Hines was lost for the season because of a knee injury, this position became a lot easier to forecast. Murray, who is currently the oldest active running back in the NFL, didn’t look like that during the summer. He ran well throughout training camp and the preseason. Harris, who missed the first two preseason games because of a knee injury, showed off the north-south running style against the Bears that the Bills hoped they would get from him when he signed this offseason. Mims is currently out with a concussion, so he’s a candidate to be waived with an injury designation.

Wide receivers (6): Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Trent Sherfield, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter

Cuts (7): Marcell Ateman, Isaiah Coulter, Tyrell Shavers, Andy Isabella, KeeSean Johnson, Dezmon Patton, Bryan Thompson

Analysis: Diggs, Davis and Sherfield have emerged as the top three, while Harty is the clear No. 4 who can be used in a variety of ways on offense and as the team’s top punt returner. Shorter figures to be a key contributor on special teams, which leaves Shakir’s role a bit up in the air. It seems unlikely the Bills would cut him after just one season, but it’s hard to see him being active on game days with the current makeup of the receiver room. A rib injury that kept him out of the game against the Bears also complicates matters a bit, too. The Bills gave Isabella a long look as both a receiver and a returner, but he had only moderate success in the latter role. He averaged just 17.6 yards on seven kick returns and 6.0 yards on three punt returns, so in this view, he didn’t do enough to force his way onto the roster for special teams alone. Isabella doesn’t have to clear waivers, so he could rejoin the Bills’ practice squad if an opportunity to join another team’s 53-man roster doesn’t materialize. Note: A report from NFL Network Sunday morning said the Bills have waived Coulter.

Tight ends (3): Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, Quintin Morris

Cuts (2): Jace Sternberger, Joel Wilson

Analysis: Knox and Kincaid are obvious locks, and given that the Bills plan to run a lot more two tight-end sets, it makes sense to keep Morris as a third tight end. He earned the spot, too, with a nice preseason, which was highlighted by a 29-yard touchdown catch against the Bears. Sternberger had a tough drop against Chicago. Note: A report from NFL Network on Sunday said that the Bills intend to release him.

Offensive line (9): Dion Dawkins, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, Spencer Brown, Ryan Bates, David Edwards, Ryan Van Demark, David Quessenberry

Cuts (7): Alec Anderson, Ike Boettger, Greg Mancz, Nick Broeker, Richard Gouraige, Kevin Jarvis, Garrett McGhin

Analysis: The retirement of Brandon Shell and the season-ending injury to Tommy Doyle has made depth at offensive tackle a big concern for the Bills heading into the season. There aren’t many – maybe any – who had Van Demark on the 53-man roster ahead of training camp, but he earned his way there with some a strong summer coupled with the aforementioned changes. Quessenberry is by no means a lock, but the coaching staff may feel more comfortable with a veteran who knows the offense than a younger player, which squeezes Anderson out in this scenario. The Bills love what Boettger brings to the locker room, and will likely want to get him back on the practice squad. Broeker, a seventh-round draft pick in April, also seems destined for the practice squad. Note: A league source told The Buffalo News on Sunday that the team plans to release McGin.

Edge rushers (5): Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, Boogie Basham, Leonard Floyd, Shaq Lawson

PUP list (1): Von Miller

Cuts (2): Kingsley Jonathan, Kameron Cline

Analysis: The first order of business is to determine what to do with Miller. Here’s what Beane said about that during Saturday’s game: “Von’s trending up. He’s doing well. This week he was out there, putting his uniform on. … He’s getting closer. His mindset is there. He wants to go.” The thinking here is the Bills will hold Miller back because they have sufficient depth at the position. By moving him to the reserve/PUP list, Miller will miss at least the first four games of the season, delaying at least one roster decision, but giving him even more time to get healthy. Player-for-player trades aren’t all that common this time of year, but if the Bills were able to find a partner, they have the depth here to make a deal, perhaps to address backup quarterback, reserve offensive tackle or even middle linebacker. Even the two players cut in this projection have made strong cases for a roster spot. Defensive line coach Eric Washington singled out Jonathan recently as a player whose performance this summer has flown under radar, while Cline has shown he can be a contributor on special teams. That is a contributing factor to how the roster is set each year.

Defensive tackle (5): Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Jordan Phillips, Tim Settle, Poona Ford

Cuts (4:) Eli Ankou, Cortez Broughton, D.J. Dale, Kendal Vickers

Analysis: This is another position would superior depth. Settle had a strong game against the Colts in the preseason opener and likely did enough to earn a spot, which means carrying five at the position. Phillips was able to get some game action in against the Bears after starting training camp on the PUP list as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery. He looks on track to play in Week 1. Like at edge rusher, a trade here can’t be ruled out, depending on the return. Ankou is a good fit for the practice squad to increase organizational depth.

Linebacker (6): Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein, Dorian Williams, Tyler Matakevich

Injured reserve (1): Baylon Spector

Cuts (2): Travin Howard, DaShaun White

Analysis: Spector’s hamstring injury against the Bears came at a bad time. To make him eligible to go injured reserve with a designation to return, the Bills will have to first have him make the 53-man roster, which will require cutting someone else. More on that in a bit. The question of who starts at middle linebacker against the Jets still doesn’t have a clear answer. Bernard, a 2022 third-round pick, missed all of the preseason because of a hamstring injury, although he’s close to returning and thus should be ready for Week 1. Still, with so much time missed, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the coaching staff went with either Dodson or Klein early in the season, at least until Bernard has earned the job.

Defensive backs (10): Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, Kaiir Elam, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal, Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp, Damar Hamlin

Cuts (7): Cam Lewis, Alex Austin, Ja’Marcus Ingram, Kyron Brown, Dean Marlowe, Jared Mayden, Zayne Anderson

Analysis: Would the Bills really trade Elam before his second NFL season? That seems like it would be a mistake. Even though he’s buried on the depth chart right now, trading him would be the ultimate example of selling low. The Bills have to hope that Elam can continue to develop, but there is no denying that right now, he looks like an awfully shaky first-round pick. This is another area of the roster that looks to have good depth. Austin was a draft pick in April, while the coaching staff really likes Ingram, who made a big play against the Bears. At safety, Hamlin has firmly been No. 4 at the position ahead of Marlowe and Mayden throughout the summer as he continues his remarkable comeback. The toughest cut in this projection is Lewis. He can play both nickel cornerback and safety and is also a key contributor on special teams. Ultimately, though, it’s a numbers game, and those numbers just didn’t work in his favor.

Specialists (3): Sam Martin, Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson*

Cuts: None.

Analysis: These three players are the free spots on the Bills’ roster bingo board. The asterisk next to Ferguson’s name means the team can release him Tuesday in order to put Spector on the 53-man roster. After Spector is placed on injured reserve, the Bills can re-sign Ferguson to the same contract, and give him a small bonus for being so accommodating. Ferguson is the perfect candidate to do that roster move with, because he doesn’t have any guarantees on his contract, which means the Bills would not be on the hook for dead money on their salary cap. Additionally, because Ferguson has more than four years of NFL experience, he can be released and does not have to clear waivers, meaning he immediately becomes an unrestricted free agent and can re-sign with the Bills the next day.