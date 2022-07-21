A fan guide to Buffalo Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills training camp is about to begin, returning to St. John Fisher University in Pittsford for the first time since 2019. Camp is sold out, but if you were lucky enough to snag a ticket, here are some things to know about the fan experience.

Camp schedule

Sunday, July 24: 9:45 a.m.

Monday, July 25: 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, July 27: 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 29: 9:45 a.m.

Saturday, July 30: 9:45 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 1: 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2: 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4: 9:45 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 5: 5:30 p.m. at Highmark Stadium

Sunday, Aug. 7: 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10: 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11: 9:45 a.m.

Practice times are subject to change. All seating is general admission, with accessible seating available in the Polisseni grandstand.

Buffalo Bills Experience Area

An interactive experience area is located in the parking lot in front of the field. There is an autograph tent, games for youth and opportunities to talk with Bills partners.

Football Toss: Hit the open receiver to complete the game clinching first down.

Running Back Challenge: Practice your best spin move and sidestep oncoming defenders as you race to the end zone and dive over the pylon.

Quarterback Challenge: You must make a split-second decision of who gets the ball to score the touchdown.

Billy’s Den: Get your picture taken with Billy Buffalo during his designated visit time.

Autograph Tent: Children 14 and under can get autographs following each practice at the Kids Autograph Tent. Two players each practice will be available for 15 minutes to have one item per child signed. Fans can also get autographs along the fence of the field as players exit practice.

Red and Blue Scrimmage

The Return of the Red and Blue scrimmage will be Aug. 5 at Highmark Stadium. Admission is free, but tickets are required. Tickets for season ticket holders are available at 10 a.m. Thursday, and are available to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Parking lots open at 3 p.m. and parking is free. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Fans will be limited to four tickets per account. Tickets are only available through Ticketmaster, and no in-person or phone orders will be accepted.

How to Get There

From Buffalo and points west: Take New York State Thruway to Exit 46. Take Route 390 North toward Route 590 North to Monroe Avenue. There is no on-campus parking available during practices open to the public.

Fans have access to shuttles from designated lots to the training camp entrance for $1. Shuttles are handicap accessible. The last bus will leave campus for the parking lots one hour after the end of practice.

Parking is available at the following locations:

Mendon High School – 472 Mendon Road, Pittsford

Sutherland High School – 55 Sutherland St., Pittsford

Barker Road Middle School (overflow parking) – 75 Barker Road, Pittsford

Here is the shuttle schedule:

July 24, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

July 25, 8:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

July 27, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

July 29, 8:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

July 30, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Aug. 2, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Aug. 4, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m.

Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Walk-through Metal Detection Screenings

All fans attending training camp will be required to participate in a walk-through metal detection screening to enter the facility.

Do Not Remove: Belt, coins, wallets, watches or jewelry

Remove: Cameras, glasses cases, keys or phones

Camp Contact Information

Phone number: 1-877-228-4357 (1-877-BB-TICKS)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What happens if it rains?

A: In the event of inclement weather, the Bills will move their practices indoors and it will be closed to the public. All interactive areas will also be closed when outdoor practices are canceled.

The best way for fans to get the most up-to-date information is by calling the Buffalo Bills Training Camp Hotline or by viewing the camp schedule online.

Q: What should I leave at home?

A: Alcohol is expressly prohibited during training camp, as well as coolers, cameras with lenses longer than 6 inches, drones, video cameras or recording devices. The Bills reserve the right to restrict any items that are deemed dangerous, inappropriate or distracting to other fans.

Q: What can I bring with me?

A: Clear bags smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches are permitted, and single-serve, unopened food containers are allowed. Fans may also bring strollers and umbrellas to practices.

Q: Are there concession areas?

Food and beverages are available at concession stands and are cash only. Food trucks will be at some practices. Bills merchandise, season tickets and single-game tickets are available in trailers located throughout camp. Those purchases will be cashless, and all major credit cards are accepted.

Q: When should I arrive at practice?

A: Fans should arrive 30-60 minutes before practice, given the size of the crowds and the metal detection screening.

Q: Will there be restrooms for the public?

A: Public restrooms are located throughout fans areas. College buildings will be closed to the public.

Q: Where can I go for questions in the event of an emergency?

A: There will be a Bills information booth in the Dorsey Parking Lot, and a first aid tent available next to the practice field.

Source: The Buffalo Bills