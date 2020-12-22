A courteous celebration: Family of Bills fans lingers behind to pick up airport trash

Erin Hufford wouldn't want the fans of her hometown football team called trash.
That's why she and her family helped clear some of the massive amount of garbage left at the airport by the thousands of fans who had come to greet the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills late Saturday night.
Hufford, a Canisius College All-MAAC softball player from Cheektowaga, along with her boyfriend, Canisius baseball player Andrew Fron, and her parents, Kevin and Missy, decided to head to the airport as soon as the Bills beat the Broncos in Denver. Erin was hoping to get a glimpse of Bills receiver Cole Beasley. Then the waiting began.
“About an hour into our three-hour wait at the airport, I started noticing how many people were throwing cans and just leaving their garbage on the ground,” she said. “It was so awesome to see how many people came out to support the boys, but I didn’t want the story of that night to be about the trash that was left behind.”
Her first thought was to go home to get trash bags and return to the airport, but her parents noted that all the traffic would make for slow going to get back and forth. “It would be too late, and the garbage would already be the center of the media’s attention.”
So she improvised, with the spirit often found in the City of Good Neighbors. She grabbed a cardboard sign and her dad grabbed a table that they used as tools to collect the trash. Her mom and Fron pitched in, too.
“We stayed for about an hour and a half, pushing the crushed cans and other garbage into a pile to be more easily cleaned up,” she said.
Their good deed to protect the reputation of Bills Mafia came to light when Missy Hufford posted photos on social media.
“There have been a bunch of people thanking me in the reply section of my moms’ pictures and there have also been a few who have DMd me as well,” Erin said. “I keep telling them that no thanks is needed! I just wanted to do the right thing.”
As the reaction on social media came in, some wondered how to extend their thanks. One fan made a donation to Erin’s favorite charity, Del Reid from 26Shirts provided T-shirts and the wife of Bills General Manager Brandon Beane reached out.
One fan asked where he could send money.
Missy replied, “We will not accept anything, but thanks for the offer. That’s not why we did it, but if you'd like, Sleep in Heavenly Peace Buffalo is an amazing charity that builds beds for kids in Buffalo.”