A courteous celebration: Family of Bills fans lingers behind to pick up airport trash

Erin Hufford wouldn't want the fans of her hometown football team called trash.

That's why she and her family helped clear some of the massive amount of garbage left at the airport by the thousands of fans who had come to greet the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills late Saturday night.

Hufford, a Canisius College All-MAAC softball player from Cheektowaga, along with her boyfriend, Canisius baseball player Andrew Fron, and her parents, Kevin and Missy, decided to head to the airport as soon as the Bills beat the Broncos in Denver. Erin was hoping to get a glimpse of Bills receiver Cole Beasley. Then the waiting began.

“About an hour into our three-hour wait at the airport, I started noticing how many people were throwing cans and just leaving their garbage on the ground,” she said. “It was so awesome to see how many people came out to support the boys, but I didn’t want the story of that night to be about the trash that was left behind.”

Her first thought was to go home to get trash bags and return to the airport, but her parents noted that all the traffic would make for slow going to get back and forth. “It would be too late, and the garbage would already be the center of the media’s attention.”