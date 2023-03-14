The Buffalo Bills did what they had to in restructuring the contracts of Josh Allen and Von Miller on Monday.

The two moves – which involved converting $26.42 million of Allen’s 2023 base salary into a signing bonus that gets prorated over five years and converting $13.345 million of Miller’s roster bonus into a signing bonus that also stretches over five years – opened up $31.812 million of cap space for the Bills heading into the 2023 league year.

That gets the Bills under the cap and gives General Manager Brandon Beane room to do some shopping in free agency. Of course, it also comes with a price.

By kicking the can down the road, the cap hits on both contracts continue to balloon in future years. Allen, for example, will count $47.056 million against the cap in 2024, and a whopping $56.556 million in 2025.

Allen has a scheduled base salary of $23.5 million for the 2024 season, so the team could conceivably do the same thing again next year to create cap space. With Allen entering his age-27 season, the likelihood he’ll see the end of his contract, which is scheduled to end after the 2028 season, is reasonably high, barring injury. The Bills could also work out a contract extension in future years to bring some of his scheduled cap numbers down.

With Miller, it’s a bit trickier. He’s entering his age-34 season as an edge rusher and is coming off a torn ACL. When he originally signed his six-year contract with the Bills last year, it was better described as “three years, and we’ll see” because it was relatively easy for the Bills to get out of after that amount of time had passed.

That’s probably still the case after Monday’s restructure, but it’s not quite as simple anymore. Miller’s scheduled cap hits for the next three years, starting with 2023, are as follows: $7.939 million, $23.874 million and $23.874 million. What matters here is how much it would cost the Bills to get out of the contract in “dead money,” which is defined as money already paid out to a player that still needs to be accounted for on the salary cap.

For example, if Miller was cut after the 2023 season, he would actually count $32.501 million against the 2024 salary cap, so $8.627 million more than what his scheduled cap charge is. In other words, that’s not happening.

If Miller was cut after the 2024 season, the “dead money” on the 2025 cap would be $15.417 million – a cap savings of $8.457 million from what his charge is scheduled to be. Maybe the Bills would do that, but $15.417 million is a lot of “dead money” to carry for one contract.

Miller has said his goal is to play all six years of the contract he signed with the Bills, taking him through his age-38 season. Given that the likelihood of an extension of Miller’s contract is small because of his age, the Bills are probably not going to want to continually rework his deal, thus delaying the inevitable big cap charges doing so will bring.