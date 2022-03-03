A closer look at the new contract for Bills cornerback Siran Neal

The full contract details for Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal's three-year extension with the team are in.

The total possible compensation over that time is $9 million, and the deal includes a $1.6 million signing bonus, according to records obtained by The Buffalo News.

Neal will be paid $3.34 million in the first year of the deal, with a salary cap hit of $2.273 million. Neal's base salary in 2022 is $1.3 million. He's also set to make $100,000 for a workout bonus and up to $340,000 in per-game bonuses for being on the active roster – $20,000 per game.

Neal is glad to have the business side of things done. He was hopeful he would stay in Buffalo, and he has loved seeing the success of his fellow 2018 Bills draft class members.

For the 2023 season, Neal's base salary jumps to $1.940 million and his cap hit comes in at $3.313 million. He also has a $400,000 roster bonus guaranteed for injury, a $100,000 workout bonus and per-game bonuses of up to $340,000 for being on the active roster.

In the final year of the deal, Neal's cap number is scheduled to be $3.413 million. His base salary is $2.04 million and he has the same bonuses, although the roster bonus is not guaranteed for injury.

