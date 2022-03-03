 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A closer look at the new contract for Bills cornerback Siran Neal
A closer look at the new contract for Bills cornerback Siran Neal

Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal can earn $9 million over the next three seasons.

The full contract details for Buffalo Bills cornerback Siran Neal's three-year extension with the team are in.

The total possible compensation over that time is $9 million, and the deal includes a $1.6 million signing bonus, according to records obtained by The Buffalo News.  

Neal will be paid $3.34 million in the first year of the deal, with a salary cap hit of $2.273 million. Neal's base salary in 2022 is $1.3 million. He's also set to make $100,000 for a workout bonus and up to $340,000 in per-game bonuses for being on the active roster – $20,000 per game.

For the 2023 season, Neal's base salary jumps to $1.940 million and his cap hit comes in at $3.313 million. He also has a $400,000 roster bonus guaranteed for injury, a $100,000 workout bonus and per-game bonuses of up to $340,000 for being on the active roster. 

In the final year of the deal, Neal's cap number is scheduled to be $3.413 million. His base salary is $2.04 million and he has the same bonuses, although the roster bonus is not guaranteed for injury.

