A closer look at the new contract details for Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie

Isaiah McKenzie's two-year extension with the Buffalo Bills serves as a good reminder that things aren't always what they seem when it comes to NFL contracts this time of year.

On Sunday night, McKenzie's deal was reported as being worth up to $8 million. Upon closer examination, however, it comes in a lot smaller than that. According to documents obtained Monday by The Buffalo News, McKenzie's deal is worth $4.4 million.

It includes a $600,000 signing bonus, and base salaries of $1.35 million in 2022 (of which $650,000 is guaranteed) and $1.75 million in 2023. Additionally, McKenzie can earn a workout bonus of $100,000 in each year of the deal and per-game roster bonuses of up to $125,000 in each season. He also has a $250,000 roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2023 league year. His cap hits are $1.875 million in 2022 and $2.525 million in 2023. If McKenzie didn't make the team in 2022, his cap hit would be $1.25 million in "dead money." If he was cut after the 2022 season, the Bills would be on the hook for just $300,000 in dead money on the 2023 salary cap.

McKenzie also has the chance to earn up to $1.8 million in bonuses for catches, receiving yards, punt-return average, kickoff-return average and touchdowns.

McKenzie had an up-and-down 2021 season with the Bills. He won the kick- and punt-returner jobs coming out of training camp, but a costly fumble against Indianapolis on a kick return in a Week 11 loss led to him being benched for the next two games. He returned to the lineup in Week 14 against Tampa Bay, but his moment in the spotlight would come two weeks later. With slot receiver Cole Beasley out of the lineup after testing positive for Covid-19, McKenzie played 67 offensive snaps – 85% of the team total – in a must-win game over the New England Patriots. McKenzie made the most of the opportunity, finishing with 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in a win that regained control of the AFC East for the Bills.

