 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A closer look at the contract for new Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle
0 comments
top story topical

A closer look at the contract for new Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle

Support this work for $1 a month
Giants Washington Football

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Tim Settle reacts after a play against the New York Giants. 

 Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills didn't have to break the bank to sign defensive tackle Tim Settle.

The two-year contract agreed to Monday between the parties includes a signing bonus of $4.05 million and a total possible value of $9 million.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Settle will receive base salaries of $1.035 million in 2022 and $3.055 million in 2023, along with a $250,000 roster bonus payable on the fifth day of the 2023 league year. Additionally, he has per-game roster bonuses of up to $255,000 in each year of the deal ($15,000 per game), along with a workout bonus of $50,000 both years. He can also make up to $800,000 each season if he reaches incentives for sacks, although the trigger number to hit is not known.

Settle's base salary in 2022 is fully guaranteed, and $1.915 million of his 2023 base salary is guaranteed now for injury and becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on the fifth day of the 2023 league year. There is a third year on Settle's contract that automatically voids if he's on the roster on the 23rd day of the preceding start of the 2024 league year. That's a way for the Bills to stretch out Settle's signing bonus over three years on the salary cap, lessening the charge in 2022. 

Settle's cap hit for the coming season is $2.69 million, and for the 2023 season it's $4.96 million. If the Bills release Settle after the 2022 season, they'll save $2.26 million against the 2023 cap, but have a $2.7 million "dead money" charge.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wrestling Legend Scott Hall Dies at Age 63

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News