A closer look at the contract for new Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle

The Buffalo Bills didn't have to break the bank to sign defensive tackle Tim Settle.

The two-year contract agreed to Monday between the parties includes a signing bonus of $4.05 million and a total possible value of $9 million.

Settle will receive base salaries of $1.035 million in 2022 and $3.055 million in 2023, along with a $250,000 roster bonus payable on the fifth day of the 2023 league year. Additionally, he has per-game roster bonuses of up to $255,000 in each year of the deal ($15,000 per game), along with a workout bonus of $50,000 both years. He can also make up to $800,000 each season if he reaches incentives for sacks, although the trigger number to hit is not known.

Settle's base salary in 2022 is fully guaranteed, and $1.915 million of his 2023 base salary is guaranteed now for injury and becomes fully guaranteed if he's on the roster on the fifth day of the 2023 league year. There is a third year on Settle's contract that automatically voids if he's on the roster on the 23rd day of the preceding start of the 2024 league year. That's a way for the Bills to stretch out Settle's signing bonus over three years on the salary cap, lessening the charge in 2022.

Settle's cap hit for the coming season is $2.69 million, and for the 2023 season it's $4.96 million. If the Bills release Settle after the 2022 season, they'll save $2.26 million against the 2023 cap, but have a $2.7 million "dead money" charge.

