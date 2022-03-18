A closer look at the contract details for new Bills tight end O.J. Howard

The contract details for new Buffalo Bills tight end O.J. Howard are in.

Howard, a former first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2017, signed a one-year contract and will count $2.875 million against the salary cap in 2022.

His deal includes a $1.25 million signing bonus and a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.945 million. Additionally, he can earn up to $255,000 in roster bonuses ($15,000 per game) and $50,000 for a workout bonus.

He can earn up to $1.1 million in incentives for catches and receiving yards, although it's not specified what would trigger those bonuses.

Howard's contract automatically voids if he's on the roster 23 days preceding the first day of the 2023 league year. He will cost the Bills $625,000 in dead money on the 2023 salary cap.

